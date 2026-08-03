The 2027 Polaris Off Road lineup brings industry firsts to any terrain or task

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Minnesota-based Polaris has been innovating in powersports, recreation, and utility vehicles for more than 70 years, including setting the sport side-by-side template for nearly 20 following the 2007 introduction of the RZR. In 2023, we bestowed the company with a coveted Best of What’s New Award for its all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic UTV (utility task vehicle). Earlier this year, we drove a Polaris Slingshot open-air roadster through the Florida Keys—a raw, immersive experience we’ll share more about in the coming weeks.

Polaris Off Road, in particular, is always working to strengthen its rider-driven product development by engineering out whatever holds the best experience back. With that in mind, Polaris has introduced its 2027 model year lineup, starting with an industry-first addition to the Polaris XPEDITION, an adventure side-by-side that writer Kristin Shaw piloted through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains in 2023 and declared “will eat rocks for breakfast while ensuring a smooth ride for its driver.”

That initial hybrid UTV (utility terrain vehicle) introduced a side-by-side that put a fully enclosed cab with climate control on sport suspension. Indoor amenities for outdoorsy types. What sets the newly reengineered model apart also involves air, but this time to optimize the engine: NUMATIX, the industry’s first pneumatic CVT (continuously variable transmission). Receiving continuous signals from an onboard computer, an air-pressure regulator controls the drive clutch to adjust ratios up to 200 times per second and to hold RPMs down while keeping ground speed consistent. The Polaris XPEDITION has smooth, shift-free acceleration, achieves the same steady-state speeds, but now produces less noise and better control.

The mission was to deliver performance and all-weather comfort, and NUMATIX lets you gain the best of both worlds: a 45% reduction in RPMs at 30 mph, which translates to a 40% reduction in sound, up to 9dB less noise. And with this intelligent, real-time transmission control comes changes to the weights, springs, and calibration, resulting in improved acceleration, one second faster to 50 mph, as well as tweaked traction. Less drone, not doggy. Power out of the corner, power going up the hill, but without the high revs of the powerband when cruising. And the NUMATIX air piston is just biasing a mechanical drive system from the end, so in the extremely rare event of a leak or control issue, it’s not a walk-home event. NUMATIX is active in Comfort and Standard modes, Comfort being the default for trail riding at a balanced pace, but Sport mode switches off the pneumatics for those that want … no, need the most jam (and a High Altitude Kit is in the works to ensure performance in any environment).

Because NUMATIX is constantly monitoring and intervening, mileage has improved by 26% and wear and tear has decreased. An additional bonus of having an ASU (air supply unit) onboard is that there’s an air chuck inside the driver-side rear panel, so you can fill tires and pressurize a water tank to spray things off (hose/water kits sold separately).

As for the Polaris halo product on the racing and recreation side, the RZR Pro R Boost is coming in time for desert, dune, and rock-crawling season. With its signature fangs and its muscular, 74-inch stance, it’s the iconic SxS (and winner at Dakar), now turboed. A ProStar Fury 2.0L 4-cylinder engine upgraded with 60mm Garrett turbo delivers 275 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, tuned by Polaris to an optimal torque curve (97% of peak available at 4,000 RPMs). The cooling system, drive line, and exhaust system/silencer in this flagship have been reworked to withstand the extra power, pull, and heat output. Along the way, a new high-capacity clutch system with cooling fins, a new larger belt, a new transmission (no PTL), and stronger front drive systems/reinforced driveline components have been beefed up.

The engine radiator is now behind the riders, while the liquid-air intercooler and transmission cooler are up front. This dual architecture keeps most of the heat out of the cab. Without a windshield you’ll sit comfortable in vented seats, but add a windshield and the newly designed removable aluminum + injection-molded plastic roof scoop (which comes standard, and can accept a customizable lightbar) handles airflow. All of that combines for heat management, for full power up to 115 degrees ambient temperature, while DYNAMIX suspension tuning and other structural/shielding choices improve sound and vibration reduction.

For those interested in a detailed shop talk, one will release on the Polaris ORV YouTube channel August 4.

Beyond performance upgrades, the RIDE COMMAND+ control and connectivity system with 10.4″ touchscreen is now Apple CarPlay compatible. There’s a stock Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 digital four-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, but an additional rear subwoofer with control knob and rear-door speakers are options. There are mountable A-pillar pod lights that can be added. Four color-matched schemes are available, and there is an Ultra trim that features a tooled carbon fiber hood and seat bezels, an MPI GT steering wheel, BFGoodrich 32” tires, DYNAMIX DVS, and exclusive paint & graphics.





Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $40,499, the 2027 Polaris XPEDITION XP and ADV is offered in 2- and 5-passenger configurations in NorthStar trims only and will begin shipping to dealers in August 2026. For more information, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/polaris-xpedition/models/.

Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $49,999, RZR Pro R Boost will begin shipping to dealers in November 2026. For more information, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/rzr/models/.

Polaris has also introduced the 2027 Sportsman 500 ATV, featuring value-added features at a competitive price point starting at a U.S. MSRP of $6,999. For more information, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/sportsman/models/.