If you’ve taken a look at the stock market in the past few weeks, you’ll have seen that it’s taken quite a tumble thanks to the Federal Reserve hoping to stave off inflation by not lowering interest rates. You may be thinking that it’s the last place you want to invest your money. But, if you educate yourself and keep yourself informed, you may find that this is a great time to delve in. Tykr Stock Screener can help.

But back to the stock market—it should not be viewed as a get-rich-quick solution. As the old adage goes, “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.” That hot tip from your friend, the next “big thing” being touted on social media, or the “sure-fire investment” you overhead your colleagues discussing may have some merit, but without the proper research, you could easily lose the proverbial shirt off your back.

Don’t be reactionary. Don’t follow the crowds. Do your homework and invest wisely. Tykr is all-in-one stock screening and education platform that is going to help you reduce risk and manage your own investments. It’s an easy-to-use, time-saving tool that will help you research and find those stocks with the best predictability, volatility, and return.

Rated 4.9/5 on TrustPilot and 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers here, Tykr is designed to do all the hard work for you with the help of rigorous algorithms and open source calculations. To make it even simpler, Tykr will let you know when to sell.

