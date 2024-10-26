The newest version of Microsoft Office just dropped, and you can save $90

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Did you hear? Microsoft just released a brand-new version of its beloved software suite—the first one in three years. Your favorite apps got a fresh look, new features, AI-driven capabilities, and more.
While everyone else is paying full price for the shiny, new Microsoft Office 2024 suite, you can be the savvy one who finds a discount. Instead of paying $249.99 on the official website, you can buy the Home & Business version for Mac or PC here for $159.97 and save $90.
What’s included, and what’s new
Microsoft made this version for long-time users who are still looking for an upgrade. It keeps everything you love about classic productivity apps while boosting their features. Take a look at some of the improvements:
Word
Everyone relies on this word processor for writing reports and essays, and now you can trust it even more.
- Recover your Word sessions.
- New templates, stencils, and shapes.
PowerPoint
Your next slideshow just got a major media upgrade, even if you’re presenting remotely.
- Insert your live camera feed onto slides.
- Create a video in the Recording Studio.
- Add closed captions.
Excel
Crunching numbers in complicated spreadsheets has never been easier. Thanks, Microsoft. This will help make brutal days go by faster.
- Dynamic charts with dynamic arrays.
- Faster workbooks.
Outlook
Finally, we can stop complaining about not finding what we need in Outlook. It’s about darn time.
- Improved search for emails, calendars, and contacts.
- New options for creating meetings.
OneNote
Anyone who takes paperless notes will love this update. If you don’t already, it’s time to start.
- Improved Draw tab and ink features.
This $90 discount ends soon
Download the newest version of Microsoft Office for PC or Mac while it’s on sale: $159.97 (reg. $249.99) until November 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License – $159.97
StackSocial prices subject to change.