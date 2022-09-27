We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Published Sep 27, 2022

When it comes to sitting at a desk all day, it’s all about ergonomics—and those can begin from the literal ground up with a great foot rest. There’s nothing worse than trying to focus on your tasks or pay attention during a long meeting and then being hit with severe low back pain or shoulder aches. Finding a comfortable, soft, and luxurious under-desk foot rest can help you maintain proper posture and alignment while seated, easing the pressure off your joints. An ergonomic foot rest reminds you to maintain an upright posture, bend at an appropriate angle, and uncross your legs. This can lead to a whole slew of benefits, like blood flow and better circulation, so you can avoid a stiff body and pain. Keeping all of this in mind, we’ve selected five of the best under-desk foot rests of 2022 to make working hard feel easier.

How we chose the best under-desk foot rests

Combining peer recommendations, personal experiences, user impressions, and critical reviews, we chose the best under-desk foot rests for you based on a few key factors. We researched options that were machine-washable to prevent stinky foot odors from ruining your new favorite office gadget. We looked at different materials, like wooden or memory foam, as well as footrests that come in several color selections to give you multiple aesthetic options. We also looked at adjustable foot rest for under desks that might be higher up or to account for different body heights.

The benefits of foot rests vary depending on the person using them, but they certainly have some universal advantages that we kept in mind while selecting our best under-desk foot rests:

They provide comfort. Foot rests are soft, comfortable, and cloud-like thrones for your feet. They can definitely provide comfort and relaxation in place of hardwood floors.

Studies show that proper posture and alignment are important for overall body health and that sitting with your legs crossed can have negative effects on the body. Using under-desk foot rests can help maintain proper posture and alignment while sitting.

Because under-desk foot rests encourage foot movement, you won't be sitting in a static position for as long. This encourages blood flow and better circulation.

The best under-desk foot rests of 2022: Reviews & Recommendations

Our picks ensure a range of costs to suit your budget, keeping in mind you can absolutely get high-quality, durable under-desk foot rests that won’t break the bank.

Best overall: ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk

Why it made the cut: This under-desk foot rest is a little bit of everything, all rolled into one seriously comfortable experience! It’s machine-washable, lightweight, made of quality memory foam, and works well for tall and heavy customers!

Specs

Weight: ‎1.6 pounds

‎1.6 pounds Product Dimensions: 17.5 x 12 x 6 inches

17.5 x 12 x 6 inches Material: Memory foam

Pros

Great for tall/heavy people

Super comfortable

Made from high-quality memory foam

Washable, removable cover

Cons

Not ideal for super short people

Pricier option

With over 7,000 positive Amazon reviews, this high-quality memory-foam foot rest is essential for anyone that’s stuck at a desk all day. These ergonomically designed footrests offer a higher quality than crappy plastic options, but are still at a decent price point. The squishy and plush material is comfortable for bare feet, but it’s not so soft that it caves in beneath you. Memory foam offers a bit of resistance to maintain a solid posture and frame. Plus, the outer layer is machine-washable! You can also flip it over to use it as a foot rocker to stimulate circulation and blood flow. Note that the height is not adjustable, which can be annoying for some shorter customers.

Best for pregnancy: Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk

Why it made the cut: Swollen, achy pregnant feet will love this memory-foam under-desk foot rest that provides soft and squishy comfort. It’s also machine-washable so, when the baby comes, spills and spit-up won’t be a problem!

Specs

Weight: 1.1 lbs

1.1 lbs Product Dimensions: 17 x 9.5 x 4.75 inches

17 x 9.5 x 4.75 inches Material: Memory Foam

Pros

Super-soft memory foam

Machine washable

Budget-friendly

Certified non-toxic and safe materials

2-in-1 stationary foot rest and rocking foot rest

Cons

Metal zipper can scratch hardwood floors

Very very soft; some people prefer more firm support

This non-slip, 100% memory foam under-desk foot rest for swollen feet is perfect for achy joints and pregnant mothers who need a little TLC. Memory foam is also great because it utilizes your own body heat to soften and conform to your unique foot shape, bouncing back after each use. Tested by OEKO-TEX to earn their coveted Standard 100 label, this footrest is also safe for you and your baby! It’s machine-washable—just unzip and toss it in the washing machine in case of any spills or stains (which is a huge plus when the baby comes). You can also flip it over for a rocking foot rest to get that circulation flowing.

Best wooden: ​​Humanscale FM 300 Foot Machine Footrest

Why it made the cut: This wooden under-desk foot rest features a chic slab of wood connected to a steel frame—it’s lightweight, durable, and great for short people with several height adjustments for a customizable feel.

Specs

Weight: 10.63 pounds

10.63 pounds Product Dimensions: 8.75 x 16 x 6 inches

8.75 x 16 x 6 inches Material: Wood

Pros

Lots of positive reviews

Customizable; three-inch height adjustments

Great for short people

High quality

Easy to vacuum compared to foam

Cons

Anti-slip texture on foot rest is scratchy

Rolling could be smoother

Pricey

The FR300 Foot Rocker features ball bearing rollers allowing users to rock their feet as they type away at their desk. This encourages healthy circulation while also acting as a more ergonomic option compared to placing feet on the floor. It offers a 3-inch height adjustment for custom positioning, which can help relieve lower back pain depending on where you position it. Reviewers rave about how durable and lightweight the design is, and how much chicer it looks than a foam pad. Do note that the anti-slip texture on the footrest can feel a bit scratchy on bare feet, and it’s a bit on the pricier side since it’s made from natural wood.

Best ergonomic: Cushion Lab Ergonomic Foot Rest

Why it made the cut: With a patented WaveMassage design that feels like literal waves of massage down your feet, this ergonomic memory-foam foot rest is soft, luxurious, and stimulates blood flow and circulation for optimal support.

Specs

Machine Washable: Yes (removable cover)

Yes (removable cover) Product Dimensions: 17 W x 10.5 L x 5 H inches

17 W x 10.5 L x 5 H inches Material: Memory foam

Pros

Machine washable removable cover

Ergonomic, patented design

Charcoal-infused core prevents odor

Good resistance while staying soft

Comes in lots of colors

Cons

Pricier than other models

This under-desk foot rest massager features memory foam with a wavy twist! With a patented WaveMassage design that feels like waves against your feet, this under-desk foot rest is super soft while providing resistance. The “wavy” design is also pleasant to rub against your feet to stimulate circulation, many reviewers note. It has a removable, washable slipcover as well as a charcoal-infused core to prevent odor from accumulating. We love that it comes in lots of colors to choose from to suit your style, and is much more attractive than other models that can feel a bit cold or boring. Reviewers love how it feels like clouds on your feet, but note that it’s on the pricier side.

Best budget: Basic Concepts Under Desk Foot Rest

Why it made the cut: For just about $25, you can get a high-quality under-desk foot rest that is soft yet firm with a non-slip, machine-washable cover!

Specs

Weight: 1.19 lbs

1.19 lbs Product Dimensions: 17.5 x 11.5 x 3.8 inches

17.5 x 11.5 x 3.8 inches Material: Foam

Pros

Inexpensive

Made from premium foam

Machine washable

Breathable

Most reviewers love the firmness-to-softness ratio

Cons

Slides a bit on hardwood floors

Doesn’t hold shape as well as more premium models

Made from high-quality foam, this machine washable, non-slip under-desk foot rest is breathable and ultra-comfy! Reviewers rave that they’ve really nailed the art of firmness to softness ratio. It’s not so soft that it’s basically melting into the floor, defeating the purpose. But it’s also not so firm it feels like an under-desk brick! Note that some reviewers had an issue with it sinking in after a while of use and that it generally doesn’t hold its shape as well as some more expensive models. But, not everyone had that experience. It can also tend to slide a bit on hardwood floors, so it might be good to get a little pad for the bottom! But for about $25, this product is a total steal.

FAQs

Q: How much do under-desk foot rests cost? Under-desk foot rest costs can vary depending on materials and quality. For example, a premium memory-foam foot rest will be more expensive than a plastic one. You should be able to find a good foot rest for under $50. Q: Do under-desk foot rests help with posture? Under-desk foot rests can definitely help with posture by angling your legs and feet at a healthier placement, as well as encouraging movement of the feet and legs to maintain good posture, blood flow, and circulation. They also discourage you from sitting with your legs crossed, which has been shown to contribute to poor posture. Q: How high should an under-desk foot rest be? You should be able to make a 90-degree angle with your legs when your feet are on an under-desk foot rest.

Stop dealing with back and joint pain while sitting at your desk all day. With your feet on the cold hardwood floor and at a weird angle, you’re bound to feel the long-term effects! By opting for one of these luxurious and ergonomic under-desk foot rests (or rather, foot thrones), you’ll not only get relief from aches and pains, but you’ll also feel like a king or queen!