We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The beginning of summer is a great time to finally get around to those home projects that have been piling up since November. But to do that, you’ll need the right tools for the job, and DeWalt has you covered if you’re stuck with a rusty, crusty screwdriver or a cheap corded drill with barely any torque. The company has discounted its Cordless Drill / Driver Kit to $99—an $80 discount that makes it accessible to many more people (and, coincidentally, makes it an amazing Father’s Day present).

We like that DeWalt offers this deal on a full kit instead of just a drill because it will likely be a one-and-done purchase. The company has bundled an extra battery, charger, half-inch drill driver, and carrying case. The only accessory we recommend getting is the company’s 45-piece bit set, which will prepare you for any home repair task. The drill itself has all the features we look for in a tool: power (it rotates up to 1,500 times per second); safety (a locking mechanism); ergonomics (a 3.8-pound weight and grippy handle for easy maneuverability); and thoughtful extras (a front-facing light that shines when the drill is activated). This model is also cordless, meaning you can safely carry it up a ladder or use it in places without an outlet.

Given DeWalt’s reputation and this tool’s power—likely more than you’ll need, but helpful to have when necessary—this is probably the last drill you’ll ever need. The company is confident enough to recommend using it on stone, metal, and wood. Whether you’re attaching new gutters to your home, setting up outdoor security cameras, or want to go overkill when tightening screws on cabinet handles, this drill is up for the task. Just remember to keep at least one battery fully charged, and to store it inside the carrying case when it’s not in use to ensure it lasts a lifetime.

More tool deals to help improve your home (and life):