An electric screwdriver—which is different than a drill or impact driver in that it’s smaller, less powerful, and less expensive—can be a helpful time-saving tool to have on your belt. This belt-friendly tool can help you insert or remove screws when assembling furniture, a new computer, or taking on any number of DIY projects. If you’d like to make a better effort to take on home improvement tasks rather than paying for them, getting one of the best electric screwdrivers will equip you, literally, with a tool that you’ll reach for continuously.

How we chose the best electric screwdrivers

Our recommendations for the best electric screwdrivers came from deep research into this tool category, a favorite in our storage shed. We assessed many models’ power levels, size, and price before deciding which ones to feature. We also made sure to include options that are particularly well suited to specific tasks like PC building and general-purpose models that can be used in multiple applications.

The best electric screwdrivers: Reviews & Recommendations

Ready to add another handheld power tool to your tool box? Don’t worry; an electric screwdriver will come in handy more often than you think, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes your go-to over a drill or impact driver in many cases.

Best overall: DEWALT 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver

Cordless: Yes

Yes Size: 9.5 x 2.06 x 7.88 Inches

9.5 x 2.06 x 7.88 Inches Price: $81.38

Pros

Speeds up to 430 RPM

Built-in light

One hour charging

Cons

Price

No bits included

DeWalt makes many of the best tools we’ve seen and tested (including power drills), and its electric screwdriver is no different. In addition to featuring the company’s telltale yellow and black look, the screwdriver is also a lot more powerful than most tools in its category. The screwdriver can spin at a maximum of 430 rotations per minute, which is enough speed to drive a screw through most materials with ease. A light above the bit will engage whenever the tool is in use, so you’ll have ample illumination in dark areas.

One of our favorite features is this tool’s battery indicator, which is comprised of three LEDs on top of the screwdriver. You can check the electric screwdriver’s battery health immediately and know whether you need to pop its battery on a charger or not. DeWalt says it takes an hour to recharge this electric screwdriver’s battery fully. Our only complaint with this tool is that it’s significantly more expensive than our other recommendations, which is exacerbated by the fact that you need to pick up a bit separately. DeWalt offers a bundle that includes this electric screwdriver and a 45-bit set, which is more expensive but may be the way to go if you want a single-purchase solution.

Still, if you want the power of a drill in a much smaller form factor, the only way to go is DeWalt’s electric screwdriver.

Best for PC building: iFu Mini Electric Screwdriver

Cordless: Yes

Yes Size: 9.68 x 5.39 x 1.65 Inches

9.68 x 5.39 x 1.65 Inches Price: $71.99

Pros

Slim profile

Includes harder-to-find bits

Magnetized bits

Cons

Designed for specific tasks

If you’re a tinkerer who likes to repair technology for yourself or others, iFu’s Mini Electric Screwdriver is going to be a game changer. The screwdriver itself is impossibly thin—it resembles a thick marker rather than a tool—and comes in a set with 90 pieces. Many of those pieces are bits, which range from common (Phillips and flathead) to the obscure Pentalobe screws used by tech companies to keep hobbyists out. This repair kit also includes picks, tweezers, a suction cup, and other tools required to get inside gadgets.

iFu’s electric screwdriver has a three-LED light to provide light when working in dark areas, rechargeable battery that can be refilled in one hour, and motor mechanism that has been optimized to provide the perfect amount of power. The screwdriver will have enough strength to get screws in and out of gadgets without the risk of damaging fragile parts in your expensive gaming PC—or the tool itself. It’s frustrating to lose a screw you just removed inside of a smartphone or game console’s case, which is why we’re happy this screwdriver’s bits are magnetized. It can catch those bits before they fall.

It doesn’t have the raw power of DeWalt’s electric screwdriver, designed for heavy-duty tasks. But, if all you need is a solid repair kit for your tech, iFu’s Mini Electric Screwdriver is well worth the investment.

Best small: STREBITO Mini Electric Screwdriver

Cordless: Yes

Yes Size: 8.15 x 2.88 x 1.46 Inches

8.15 x 2.88 x 1.46 Inches Price: $35.99

Pros

Built-in lights

Magnetized bits

Comes with a set of tools

Cons

Weaker than other recommendations

STREBITO’s Mini Electric Screwdriver has most of the features we loved about iFu’s Mini Electric Screwdriver, but in an even more compact design. This tool comes with 30 bits, a spudger, SIM card opener, and neat carrying case. A trio of LEDs engage when the screwdriver is in use to provide light, while a USB-C port at the bottom can be used for charging. While this electric screwdriver is less than half as powerful as DeWalt’s electric screwdriver—this model tops out at 200RPM—that restraint is actually positive when working with fragile gadgets like laptops. SREBITO says this battery can be fully charged in under one hour, and insert or exhume 500 screws before needing to be plugged back in.

The key to this electric screwdriver’s usefulness is its size. At just over 8 inches long and under 1.5 inches deep you could easily fit this tool into a pocket. If you’re working with smaller devices—a game controller, smartphone, or toy, for example—larger screwdrivers, drills, or other tools won’t go over the level of maneuverability necessary to get inside tight spots. STREBITO’s Mini Electric Screwdriver was designed specifically for that purpose so you can get the job done quickly.

Best corded: VISLONE Handheld Corded Electric Screwdriver

Cordless: No

No Size: ‎10.98 x 4.53 x 2.28 Inches

‎10.98 x 4.53 x 2.28 Inches Price: $30.99

Pros

Never runs out of battery

On-tool torque adjustment

Incredibly powerful

Cons

Requires an outlet

If you don’t want to worry about your electric screwdriver running out of battery at an inopportune time or plan to exclusively use it at a workbench, VISLONE’s Handheld Corded Electric Screwdriver is the right choice. It’s relatively small, light, and comes with physical switches and knobs, which can be used to adjust its direction, torque (twisting force), and whether it’s on or off. The screwdriver is relatively short but thicker than many other recommendations. This girth and its textured grip make the tool easier to hold but also increase its weight.

The downside to using a corded electric screwdriver is having to work near an outlet, but the tool’s incredible power completely outweighs that issue. It has a maximum speed of 900RPM, which makes it the most powerful electric screwdriver we’re recommending by a longshot. This results from the tool receiving a steady flow of electricity and not having to make any sacrifices for the sake of battery optimization. At its top speed, this tool can replace an electric drill in most instances, but you’ll need to ratchet it way down for working on delicate projects.

Cordless: Yes

Yes Size: ‎9 x 3 x 2 Inches

‎9 x 3 x 2 Inches Price: $19.32

Pros

Has a manual mode

No charging time required

Price

Cons

No frills

BLACK+DECKER took a literal approach to designing its incredibly budget-friendly electric screwdriver, and it’s an incredible value at its sub $20 price point. This is a cordless electric screwdriver, but it runs on AA batteries instead of a rechargeable one. That means you can pop in a fresh batch when the screwdriver dies instead of having to plug it into a wall to charge. We recommend using rechargeable batteries to stay eco-friendly. If you don’t have any batteries on hand, you can use this electric screwdriver manually, which you could do during common lightweight tasks to extend the tool’s battery life.

This electric screwdriver doesn’t have LEDs to guide you during repairs and isn’t accompanied by a large bit set (though BLACK+DECKER does have a bundle that includes one), but the basics will serve you well during around-the-house repairs like screwing in new outlet receptacles. That’s perfectly fine given its price point, and you should view this tool as a convenient time saver above all else.

What to consider when buying the best electric screwdriver

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best electric screwdriver for you. Below you’ll find the ones we weighted most lightly when compiling our recommendations.

Power source

Most of the electric screwdrivers we’re recommending are cordless, meaning they run on a battery. However, this means you’ll need to remember to charge them on a regular basis. Corded electric screwdrivers are less common, and you’ll have to tether yourself to an outlet to use them, but they’ll always be ready to work when plugged in.

Size

All of our electric screwdriver recommendations are roughly the same length, but they can vary in width. Thinner electric screwdrivers are easier to hold but are less powerful and have smaller batteries. Thicker electric screwdrivers are bulkier but can be used in more applications.

Cost

All of the electric screwdrivers above cost under $100, but they still vary in price quite a lot. We included models that span a wide range so serious DIY hobbyists and novices alike can find one that works well for them.

FAQs

Q: How long do electric screwdrivers last? A well-maintained electric screwdriver can last a decade or more. Like any mechanical device, however, letting it sit without running it occasionally can be just as harmful as overuse. Q: How to prolong the lifetime of electric screwdrivers? You can prolong the lifetime of your electric screwdriver by keeping it charged (if it has a battery), cleaning off its bit between every project, and storing it in a safe place. It’s also important to recognize when a job requires the power of a drill so you don’t overwork the electric screwdriver. Q: How much does an electric screwdriver cost? This depends on their power level and size. Our recommendations cost between $19 and $82.

Final thoughts on the best electric screwdrivers

Electric screwdrivers have been overlooked due to the ubiquity and popularity of drills, but they’re a smaller and much more cost-effective tool for common DIY tasks. If you’re tired of using a manual screwdriver, even a ratcheting one, but don’t need a lot of horsepower to complete the job, an electric screwdriver is the perfect middle ground. If you take care of it, the screwdriver will likely last a lifetime.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.