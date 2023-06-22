We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you plan on doing DIY projects inside or out of your home, there’s a good chance a drill set will come in handy. These sets come with a drill—naturally—bundled with accessories like drivers, extra batteries, and a case, so you have everything you need to use the tool in as many situations as possible while keeping it properly maintained. There’s nothing wrong with getting a drill and picking up these accessories over time, but having a set is a lot more convenient.

Plus, chances are if you’re looking for those accessories, the need is immediate rather than imminent, so it’s better to be prepared than sorry. Plus, with proper care, these drill sets are going to last a lifetime, so picking one up is well with the investment. The best drill sets will save you time, stress, and money, especially if you begin taking on smaller home repairs rather than paying someone to do them.

How we chose the best drill sets

We had two guiding principles when researching the best drill sets and ultimately selecting the five you’ll find below: personal needs and cost. All of the drill sets below are suitable for common tasks like hanging a TV on a wall and drilling a few pieces of wood together to build furniture, but the accessories they come with—and their price—are different.

The best drill sets: Reviews & Recommendations

The best drill sets will allow you to tackle the widest number of jobs and complete them in the shortest period of time. The accessories that accompany the drill should complement it and be useful on a regular basis rather than superfluous. You shouldn’t ever have to upgrade your drill set, so consider each of our recommendations before selecting the correct one for your needs.

Best overall: CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill Combo Kit

Specs

Drill power: 3,400 RPM

3,400 RPM Weight: 4.4 pounds

4.4 pounds Accessories: Two batteries, carrying case, 85-piece drill bit set, impact driver

Pros

Ultra-powerful

Bundled with an impact driver

Includes a carrying case

Cons

Price

Heavy

If you want to fill out your entire power tool library in one fell swoop, you should start with CRAFTSMAN’s V20 Cordless Drill Combo Kit, which is the only drill set we’re recommending with two tools. The star of the show is its 20-volt drill, which can rotate at speeds of up to 3,400 rotations per minute. It’s the most powerful drill you’ll find below, and while you’ll have to pay a little extra, it’s absolutely worth the investment. The only downside to the drill’s immense power is its weight—it’s roughly a pound heavier than our other recommendations. If you don’t mind holding a heavier power tool, you’ll appreciate the oomph because it can help you get jobs done more quickly.

On the accessories side of things, this set comes with all the essentials plus a carrying case and impact driver. An impact driver may look like a drill, but it wraps around a screw or lag bolt to rotate them. An impact driver won’t require constant alignment (it’s easy for a drill bit to slip off a Phillips or flat-head screw if you’re not careful, which can lead to damaged furniture) and is best suited for heavy-duty tasks. This isn’t the type of tool you’re likely to have in your garage already, and while you may be unfamiliar with it, its applications will become apparent as DIY projects arise. Both of CRAFTSMAN’s tools have an LED light, which will help you use them in dark areas—think attics or nooks and crannies in a basement or garage—which is a nice little touch that makes a lot of difference.

If you don’t mind spending a little extra and know you’ve got a bunch of upcoming home projects, this is the one drill set we’d recommend. Even less seasoned repair people will appreciate having an impact driver on hand just in case.

Specs

Drill power: 1,500 RPM

1,500 RPM Drill weight: 3.64 pounds

3.64 pounds Accessories: 45-piece drill set, battery, charger, carrying case

Pros

Wide assortment of bits

Includes two batteries

Robust accessory ecosystem

Cons

Price

DeWalt’s cordless drill set includes everything you need to get started on home renovation projects without worrying about wires. The drill itself is powerful and lightweight with a textured body that makes it easy to grab, but it’s the included accessories that make this set worth picking up. DeWalt has bundled its drill with a pair of batteries and charger, so you can use the drill continuously for several hours without having to pause in the middle of your job. This is incredibly important if you’re on a tight deadline.

The included bit set ensures you’ll be ready to work with screws of all shapes and sizes, and its hardshell case clasps shut to keep them protected and prevent them from coming loose in your drill bag. One of the reasons we rate DeWalt’s power tools generally—and drills specifically—is the wide variety of accessories you can use with them. Our favorite for this drill is an optional USB-C charging kit, which allows you to use the same power adapter you use for your laptop with your power tools.

The primary reason you should get a cordless drill is the convenience of using it without worrying about where your outlets are or whether you’ll run out of juice. DeWalt’s decision to bundle two batteries with this drill set makes it the top choice if portability is your primary concern.

Specs

Drill power: 750 RPM

750 RPM Drill weight: 3.98 pounds

3.98 pounds Accessories: 109-piece bit set, battery, charger

Pros

Drill is designed to prevent screws from stripping

109-piece bit set is robust

Interchangeable battery with other tools

Cons

Slower maximum rotation

No carrying case for the drill

If you’re going to work on drilling projects that involve metal, you’ll need a drill set with bits designed for that job. The 109-piece bit set BLACK+DECKER includes with its drill set that is designed to be used specifically for metal, wood, and plastic. This drill may not spin as quickly as our other recommendations, but a variety of steel bits will allow you to easily make holes between one-eighth of an inch to three-eighths of an inch in diameter and several inches deep. In many cases, piercing your material first will make it easier to drive a screw through it.

Additionally, the drill in this set has a 24-position clutch, which means you can adjust its maximum rotational speed to avoid using too much power when it’s unnecessary. You won’t need to change this setting when working with metal, but may want to tone things down when working with thin sheets of wood or particleboard. We like that BLACK+DECKER’s extensive bit set comes with its own hardshell carrying case, so you’ll never lose a bit, but wish the company had thought to include a carrying case for the drill and its accessories too.

While we’re recommending this drill set on its own, it’s nice to know that BLACK+DECKER standardized the battery on many of its handheld power tools, which makes them interchangeable. If you begin to build up a full garage or tool room’s worth of tools, this will become a big advantage.

Specs

Drill power: 2,500 RPM

2,500 RPM Weight: 6.39 pounds

6.39 pounds Accessories: 14-piece bit set

Pros

Never needs to be charged

Fast speed

Identical bit set to our cordless recommendation

Cons

Heavy

This corded drill set from DeWalt carries over most of the features we liked about its cordless model—including the same great bit set—but you never have to worry about it running out of juice. In fact, this drill’s maximum speed is over 65% faster than its cordless cousin. However, carrying a cable around has its costs, namely a substantial increase in weight and being tied (literally) to an outlet. It’s worth noting the drill itself isn’t heavy, but you’ll also be carrying the weight of its cord around you everywhere.

On the upside, this drill’s svelter shape makes it a little easier to get into tight spaces a full-sized cordless drill may struggle to access. Its additional power will come in handy if you’re drilling through particularly hard surfaces, and it’ll be able to run at its top speed indefinitely because DeWalt didn’t have to worry about battery life when designing the drill. If you understand the tradeoff inherent in getting a corded drill, this set from DeWalt is a fantastic choice.

Best budget: Litheli Cordless Drill Set

Specs

Drill power: 1,300 RPM

1,300 RPM Drill weight: 3.5 pounds

3.5 pounds Accessories: 16-piece bit set, battery, charger, belt clip, magnetic extension bar

Pros

Price

Lightweight

Fast charging

Cons

No case

Litheli bucks the trend of power tools being pricey with its feature-competitive-yet-cost-effective drill set, which includes a battery, belt clip, and an assortment of drivers. The drill’s power is right in line with what we’ve come to expect from a cordless model, and it’s the lightest one we’re recommending—though only by about a tenth of a pound. The included accessories are also similar to what you’d expect from drill sets that cost a lot more, so where did Litheli cut corners?

Thankfully the answer isn’t technical—there isn’t a must-have feature that this drill lacks—but there are some nice creature comforts you won’t find in this set. The included bit set doesn’t have a case, which means they could get lost if they were dislodged from their little labeled holder. This is even more awkward for the larger bits that have no holder at all. Similarly, Litehli doesn’t include a carrying case with its drill set, which also increases the odds of something getting lost.

On the other hand, this drill set costs $50 (it’s currently $10 off thanks to an Amazon coupon, but there’s no telling when that expires), and a really solid power tool deal. Our recommendation is to pick up a generic, inexpensive tool bag to solve this problem. Yes, you’ll have to get a third-party accessory to complete this drill set, but you’ll still save a big chunk of change compared to our other recommendations.

What to consider when shopping for the best drill sets

Drill sets come in a variety of configurations, but below you’ll find the factors that are most important in helping you find the right one for you. We also considered the cost of each drill set in order to find options that are suitable for every budget without sacrificing any major features.

Drill power

There are many ways to determine a drill’s power, but the one we’re going with is its maximum rotations per minute—shortened to RPM. This is a less abstract unit of measurement than a drill’s power draw, measured in volts. The faster a drill can spin, the faster you can get your job done.

Weight

Many of the drills in this guide are cordless, which means weight is a critical factor in determining the right one for you. Most of our recommendations weigh less than 10 pounds, which is pretty light for a power tool. You may still feel some strain after holding it for an extended period of time, but you can alleviate that issue by holding the drill with two hands. This won’t be possible with every job, but using both of your hands has the added benefit of allowing you to hold it more steadily.

Accessories

You should only get a drill set that comes with the accessories you feel you’ll actually need for the jobs you’re doing. All of the drill sets we’re recommending come bundled with multiple bits—aka the little pieces you stick into the drill to actually use it. The most common bits terminate in a Phillips or flat head in different sizes, which are used to insert or dislodge screws. Circular bits can be used to create holes straight through different materials, which can be useful on their own, or to create a hole for your screw to go into. Most of our recommendations come with an additional battery, charger, and carrying case.

FAQs

Q: Does a bigger drill battery mean more power? No, a drill’s battery does not necessarily correspond with its power. A larger battery will allow you to use the drill for a longer period of time, though it’ll add more weight and bulk, which could make it more difficult to use for an extended period of time. Q: How do I choose a drill? Begin by deciding whether or not you’d like a corded or cordless model—the latter offers more flexibility, but requires you to keep a battery charged for it to work. Then decide which accessories in the drill set are most important to you—drivers designed to be used on different materials, an extra battery, or a carrying case are among the most common. Finally, consider the cost of your drill set (this should be commensurate with how often you plan on using it) and find one within your budget. Q: What drill lasts the longest? All of the drills we’re recommending should last several years if they’re properly maintained. Using the correct driver for the materials you’re drilling through, cleaning the drill and drivers after every use, and properly storing your drill set between uses are all very important to extending the life of your drill as long as possible. Q: How much does a drill set cost? This depends on which accessories are included in the kit. You can spend as little as $60 and as much as $300 depending on your needs.

Final thoughts on choosing the best drill set for you

Upgrading from using a screwdriver to a drill set will be revelatory in terms of increased efficiency. Instead of hand cramps, you’ll get quick results. Seemingly annoying DIY tasks, like making a hole in the top of your desk to thread cables through or switching out the handles of your cabinets, will only take a few minutes. We made it a point to prioritize drill sets with a cordless tool, so you can use them anywhere in your home, or take them with you if you’re working on a project elsewhere. A drill set belongs in every home, whether you own a house or rent an apartment, for those “just in case” moments. If you’re already a handy person, picking one up is essential.

