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I reviewed the StickerPix Print + Cut in October and I have made a ton of stickers ever since. My daughter in college has also chewed through a ton of my paper, which is a glowing recommendation since she hates pretty much everything. You can grab that printer and its Essential Bundle for $249.00 (was $299.00) in the Cricut sale at Amazon. The StickerPix Print, which skips the blade, is $119.00 (was $169.00), which is a great deal if you don’t mind buying pre-cut sheets. The rest of the list covers cutting machines, heat presses and the vinyl, iron-on and cardstock you’ll run through fastest. If you’re into making stuff and crafting, you’ll want to jump on these deals and stock up while you can.
Top Cricut Black Friday deals on Amazon
- Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut Essential Bundle $249.00 (was $299.00).
- Cricut StickerPix Print $119.00 (was $169.00).
- Cricut Joy Xtra $129.00 (was $179.00).
- Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content $199.00 (was $249.00).
- Cricut Joy 2 Ultimate Bundle in Coral $146.00 (was $209.00).
- Cricut Maker 4 $474.00 (was $579.00).
Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut Essential Bundle: $249.00 (was $299.00)
Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut Essential Bundle $249.00 (was $299.00)
The PopSci Proven sticker printer that cuts its own work
I tested the Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut in October, and setup took less than 10 minutes. The Essential Bundle is $249.00 (was $299.00). It’s a dye-sublimation printer with a blade inside, so it prints a 4 x 7-inch sheet and then kiss-cuts each sticker without slicing through the backing. A few of my stickers survived an accidental trip through the dishwasher. It only works with Cricut’s own paper and ink packs, so plan on buying refills. It earned a PopSci Proven award, and my full StickerPix Print + Cut review covers the paper costs and the quirks.
Cricut StickerPix Print: $119.00 (was $169.00)
Cricut StickerPix Print $119.00 (was $169.00)
The same printing tech without the blade, for $130 less
The Cricut StickerPix Print drops the cutting blade and $130 of the price. It’s $119.00 (was $169.00). Cricut says it uses the same dye-sublimation printing as the StickerPix Print + Cut, but the stickers come on pre-cut sheets, so the shapes are set before you print. It also turns out 4 x 6-inch photo prints. Pick this one if you mostly want labels, round stickers and snapshots and don’t need custom outlines.
Cricut Joy Xtra: $129.00 (was $179.00)
Cricut Joy Xtra $129.00 (was $179.00)
A compact cutter sized for printer-paper sticker sheets
A sheet of printer paper is 8.5 inches wide, and that’s the width Cricut lists for the Cricut Joy Xtra, which is $129.00 (was $179.00) for Black Friday. The sizing is deliberate. This machine can cut around full-color stickers you’ve printed on a regular inkjet, and Cricut says it works with more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on and cardstock. Cuts top out at 4 feet long, so it handles labels, cards and T-shirt designs, but big wall decals belong on a larger machine.
Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content: $199.00 (was $249.00)
Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content $199.00 (was $249.00)
A 12-inch cutter that’s smaller than the last Explore
Cricut says the Explore 5 is 30 percent smaller than the machine it replaced, and it kept the 12-inch cutting width. The Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content is $199.00 (was $249.00). It takes the same 12 x 12-inch mats as earlier Explore and Maker machines. Cricut lists more than 100 compatible materials for it, and it can cut Smart Materials up to 12 feet long without a mat, which is the reason to pick it over a Joy if banners or large decals are in your plans.
Cricut EasyPress Mini in Raspberry: $39.00 (was $49.99)
Cricut EasyPress Mini in Raspberry $39.00 (was $49.99)
A palm-size press for the spots a big one can’t reach
Shoes, stuffed animals, seams and the gaps between shirt buttons are all bad places for a full-size heat press. The Cricut EasyPress Mini in Raspberry is built for them, and it’s $39.00 (was $49.99). Cricut gives it three heat settings, a ceramic-coated plate, an insulated base to rest it on and an automatic shutoff. It’s also the least expensive machine in this post.
Cricut machine and bundle deals from $146
- Cricut Joy 2 Ultimate Bundle in Coral $146.00 (was $209.00).
- Cricut Joy 2 Ultimate Bundle in Blue $146.00 (was $209.00).
- Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with rainbow sampler $219.99 (was $299.99).
- Cricut Maker 4 $474.00 (was $579.00).
Cricut heat press deals from $49
- Cricut EasyPress Mini 6 x 3 compact heat press $49.00 (was $69.00).
- Cricut EasyPress Mini 6 x 3 compact heat press in Lavender $49.00 (was $69.00).
- Cricut AutoPress 2 12 x 12 heat press $199.00 (was $249.00).
- Cricut AutoPress 2 12 x 12 heat press in Lavender $199.00 (was $249.00).
Cricut vinyl deals from $6.99
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl in red, 13 in x 5 ft $6.99 (was $9.99).
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl in white, 5.5 in wide $6.99 (was $9.99).
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl 10 ft rainbow pack $6.99 (was $9.99).
- Cricut Value Removable Vinyl in white, 12 in wide $6.99 (was $9.99).
- Cricut Foil Vinyl in rose gold, 12 in x 10 ft $7.69 (was $10.99).
- Cricut Foil Vinyl in silver, 12 in x 10 ft $7.69 (was $10.99).
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl in matte black, 12 in wide $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl in matte white, 12 in wide $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl in glossy white, 12 in wide $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl rainbow sampler $18.89 (was $26.99).
Cricut iron-on deals from $6.99
- Cricut Iron-On Patch in denim blue tones $6.99 (was $9.99).
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy in white, 5.5 in wide $7.69 (was $10.99).
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra in white, 9.5 in wide $7.69 (was $10.99).
- Cricut Iron-On Patch in neutral solids, 4 in x 6 in $8.39 (was $11.99).
- Cricut SportFlex Iron-On in black, 5 ft $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut SportFlex Iron-On in white, 5 ft $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Glitter Iron-On sampler pack $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Strong Heat Resistant Tape, 1 in wide $9.82 (was $12.99).
- Cricut Value Iron-On in white, 12 in x 10 ft $10.49 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Iron-On in black, 12 in x 10 ft $10.49 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Iron-On sheets in black, 12 in x 12 in $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra sampler $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets in brights $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Heat Transfer Paper for dark T-shirts $11.19 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Value Glitter Iron-On in pink, 10 in x 8 ft $11.19 (was $16.99).
- Cricut Value Iron-On in teal, 12 in x 20 ft $19.99 (was $22.99).
Cricut cardstock and sticker paper deals from $6.00
- Cricut Value Cardstock in black, 8.5 in x 11 in $6.00 (was $11.99).
- Cricut Value Cardstock pastels sampler $8.39 (was $11.99).
- Cricut Value Cardstock sunset sampler $8.39 (was $11.99).
- Cricut Value Cardstock neutrals sampler $8.39 (was $11.99).
- Cricut Vinyl Sticker Paper, 25 white sheets $9.09 (was $12.99).
- Cricut Sublimation Paper, 100 sheets $9.09 (was $12.99).
- Cricut Value Cardstock rainbow sampler $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Waterproof Holographic Sticker Paper $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Printable Magnet Sheets, 8.5 in x 11 in $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Temporary Tattoo Paper for inkjet printers $10.49 (was $14.99).
- Cricut Waterproof Clear Sticker Paper $12.79 (was $15.99).
- Cricut Lamination Film, 8.5 in x 11 in $13.99 (was $19.99).
- Cricut Vinyl Sticker Paper, 50 white sheets $20.99 (was $34.99).
Cricut mats, pens and transfer tape deals from $6.99
- Cricut Fine Point Pen Set, 0.4 mm, 6 count $6.99 (was $9.99).
- Cricut Value Transfer Tape for Joy Xtra $7.69 (was $10.99).
- Cricut Value Transfer Tape, 5.5 in x 30 ft $8.39 (was $11.99).
- Cricut Strong Grip Transfer Tape, 10 ft $9.09 (was $12.99).
- Cricut Joy Card Mat, 3 count $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Cutting Mat Variety Pack, 4 count $14.39 (was $17.99).
- Cricut StandardGrip Cutting Mat Pack, 6 count $15.99 (was $19.99).
- Cricut StrongGrip Cutting Mat Pack, 6 count $15.99 (was $19.99).
- Cricut Joy Fine Point Pen Set, 0.4 mm, 32 count $17.49.
- Cricut Fine Point Pen ultimate set, 0.4 mm $17.49 (was $24.99).
- Cricut Value Transfer Tape flat pack, 75 ft $18.89 (was $26.99).
- Cricut Dual-Sided Markers ultimate set $24.49 (was $34.99).
- Cricut Joy Dual-Sided Markers ultimate set $24.49 (was $34.99).
Cricut blank deals for mugs, totes and baby clothes
- Cricut Baby Bodysuit Blank, 12 to 18 months $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Baby Bodysuit Blank, 6 to 9 months $9.79 (was $13.99).
- Cricut Tote Bag Blank, large, 2 count $11.19.
- Cricut Beveled Ceramic Mug Blank $17.49 (was $24.99).
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards