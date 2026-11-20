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I reviewed the StickerPix Print + Cut in October and I have made a ton of stickers ever since. My daughter in college has also chewed through a ton of my paper, which is a glowing recommendation since she hates pretty much everything. You can grab that printer and its Essential Bundle for $249.00 (was $299.00) in the Cricut sale at Amazon. The StickerPix Print, which skips the blade, is $119.00 (was $169.00), which is a great deal if you don’t mind buying pre-cut sheets. The rest of the list covers cutting machines, heat presses and the vinyl, iron-on and cardstock you’ll run through fastest. If you’re into making stuff and crafting, you’ll want to jump on these deals and stock up while you can.

Top Cricut Black Friday deals on Amazon

Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut Essential Bundle: $249.00 (was $299.00)

Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut Essential Bundle $249.00 (was $299.00) The PopSci Proven sticker printer that cuts its own work Cricut See It

I tested the Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut in October, and setup took less than 10 minutes. The Essential Bundle is $249.00 (was $299.00). It’s a dye-sublimation printer with a blade inside, so it prints a 4 x 7-inch sheet and then kiss-cuts each sticker without slicing through the backing. A few of my stickers survived an accidental trip through the dishwasher. It only works with Cricut’s own paper and ink packs, so plan on buying refills. It earned a PopSci Proven award, and my full StickerPix Print + Cut review covers the paper costs and the quirks.

Cricut StickerPix Print: $119.00 (was $169.00)

Cricut StickerPix Print $119.00 (was $169.00) The same printing tech without the blade, for $130 less Cricu See It

The Cricut StickerPix Print drops the cutting blade and $130 of the price. It’s $119.00 (was $169.00). Cricut says it uses the same dye-sublimation printing as the StickerPix Print + Cut, but the stickers come on pre-cut sheets, so the shapes are set before you print. It also turns out 4 x 6-inch photo prints. Pick this one if you mostly want labels, round stickers and snapshots and don’t need custom outlines.

Cricut Joy Xtra: $129.00 (was $179.00)

Cricut Joy Xtra $129.00 (was $179.00) A compact cutter sized for printer-paper sticker sheets Cricut See It

A sheet of printer paper is 8.5 inches wide, and that’s the width Cricut lists for the Cricut Joy Xtra, which is $129.00 (was $179.00) for Black Friday. The sizing is deliberate. This machine can cut around full-color stickers you’ve printed on a regular inkjet, and Cricut says it works with more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on and cardstock. Cuts top out at 4 feet long, so it handles labels, cards and T-shirt designs, but big wall decals belong on a larger machine.

Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content: $199.00 (was $249.00)

Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content $199.00 (was $249.00) A 12-inch cutter that’s smaller than the last Explore Cricut See It

Cricut says the Explore 5 is 30 percent smaller than the machine it replaced, and it kept the 12-inch cutting width. The Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle with digital content is $199.00 (was $249.00). It takes the same 12 x 12-inch mats as earlier Explore and Maker machines. Cricut lists more than 100 compatible materials for it, and it can cut Smart Materials up to 12 feet long without a mat, which is the reason to pick it over a Joy if banners or large decals are in your plans.

Cricut EasyPress Mini in Raspberry: $39.00 (was $49.99)

Cricut EasyPress Mini in Raspberry $39.00 (was $49.99) A palm-size press for the spots a big one can’t reach Cricut See It

Shoes, stuffed animals, seams and the gaps between shirt buttons are all bad places for a full-size heat press. The Cricut EasyPress Mini in Raspberry is built for them, and it’s $39.00 (was $49.99). Cricut gives it three heat settings, a ceramic-coated plate, an insulated base to rest it on and an automatic shutoff. It’s also the least expensive machine in this post.

Cricut machine and bundle deals from $146

Cricut heat press deals from $49

Cricut vinyl deals from $6.99

Cricut iron-on deals from $6.99

Cricut cardstock and sticker paper deals from $6.00

Cricut mats, pens and transfer tape deals from $6.99

Cricut blank deals for mugs, totes and baby clothes