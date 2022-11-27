We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Anyone who plays golf knows that there is no shortage of great technology in the game, and golf simulators are no exception. What many people don’t know, however, is that bringing golf to your home doesn’t need to be wildly expensive.

If you’re looking to be able to play golf indoors during the cold winter months, you are in luck. SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is on sale for a huge discount as a part of our Black Friday Doorbuster deals. It’s available for our lowest price all year, but don’t wait because there is a limited inventory and the deal is available for today only!

The SLX MicroSim offers lightning-quick speed when compared to other golf simulators. It uses software through E6 Connect to provide calibrated accuracy so you can experience 3D swing analysis and golf at some of the world’s most famous courses. Title X and Divot Island combine for this project and it’s easy to pick up and begin after registration and mobile app or E6 Connect download. Plus, you can use real golf balls and a real driver for swing analysis!

Being able to play golf from home is a nice feature that many people are grateful for. One verified customer said, “I was really impressed with this. Finally, I’m a bogey golfer in real life. With this, I’m about 2-3 strokes better on the simulator.” Another verified purchaser was thrilled with the E6 software, stating, “So far, this little gadget delivers! The E6 software provides plenty of stats on your swing so you can improve your technique.”

Right now you can get SwingLogic SLX MicroSim for just $189.99. That’s a markdown of 23 percent from its regular price of $249 as a part of our Black Friday Doorbuster deals. No coupon is necessary to claim this deal, but hurry, because the clock is ticking on this one-day doorbuster!

