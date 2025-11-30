Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals on Celestron Telescopes make this a perfect time to start stargazing

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re finally ready to point a telescope at the Moon or you want to upgrade to a more powerful rig for deep-sky objects, these Celestron telescope and accessory deals cover just about every level of backyard astronomer.



If you want your first “real” telescope but don’t want to spend your nights guessing which fuzzy blob is which, this is the one to grab. The 114mm reflector pulls in enough light for sharp views of the Moon, planets, and bright nebulae, and the StarSense app turns your phone into a sky tour guide—no star charts, no homework. You drop your phone in the dock, follow the on-screen arrows, and suddenly you’re actually looking at the objects you’ve always scrolled past in astronomy apps.



This is the step-up pick for the person who knows they’re going to get hooked. The compact 127mm Maksutov-Cassegrain design is easy to handle but still powerful enough for detailed lunar views and crisp looks at Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s moons. Once you run through the quick SkyAlign routine, the GoTo mount does the hard work—punch in what you want to see and the scope slews there and tracks it, so you can spend more time observing and less time nudging knobs in the dark.

