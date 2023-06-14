We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We know a thing or two about picking up a great last-minute Father’s Day gift. And on top of those, one of our favorite brands, ooni, is offering one of its best pizza ovens for 20% off—that’s a win for you and your wallet (hello, good pizza you didn’t make and go bankrupt for) and a win for dad (another weird hobby he can pick up).

We’re fans of the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven for dad, thanks to its quick heating temp and gas heat. However, if pops is a bonafide chef and incredibly particular about working with wood and/or pellets, consider gifting the ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven. It’s ready to cook a practically perfect pie in 15 minutes and reaches temps up to 500 degrees—those things combined allow dad to make an authentic stone-baked pizza in just one minute. And it’s easy to transport and store. “Cooking with pellets” nerd dad will appreciate the Fyra’s power-coated carbon steel shell that allows for great heat retention, which maximizes burn time and reduces energy waste.

The Fyra makes for an excellent addition to dad’s favorite grill. Speaking of, the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is on sale for $1,299.95, down from $1,499.99. We’ve reviewed it before, and take it from us: “You may take some heat from the barbecue ‘purists’ out there who would rather cook over a hole they dug in the ground, but the Traeger Ironwood 885 is undeniably capable of churning out some top-tier grub.”

We’re not grilling you to find out if you’ve bought a gift for Father’s Day yet. But you’ll be burned if you don’t take advantage of these fire deals.

Here are more smokin’ hot grills and pizza oven deals for Father’s Day: