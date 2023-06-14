This pizza oven is a great last-minute Father’s Day gift—and it’s on sale on Amazon
We think ooni pizza ovens make for great Father's Day gifts. Lucky for you, this one is on sale on Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We know a thing or two about picking up a great last-minute Father’s Day gift. And on top of those, one of our favorite brands, ooni, is offering one of its best pizza ovens for 20% off—that’s a win for you and your wallet (hello, good pizza you didn’t make and go bankrupt for) and a win for dad (another weird hobby he can pick up).
ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven $276.82 (Was $349)
Ooni
We’re fans of the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven for dad, thanks to its quick heating temp and gas heat. However, if pops is a bonafide chef and incredibly particular about working with wood and/or pellets, consider gifting the ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven. It’s ready to cook a practically perfect pie in 15 minutes and reaches temps up to 500 degrees—those things combined allow dad to make an authentic stone-baked pizza in just one minute. And it’s easy to transport and store. “Cooking with pellets” nerd dad will appreciate the Fyra’s power-coated carbon steel shell that allows for great heat retention, which maximizes burn time and reduces energy waste.
The Fyra makes for an excellent addition to dad’s favorite grill. Speaking of, the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is on sale for $1,299.95, down from $1,499.99. We’ve reviewed it before, and take it from us: “You may take some heat from the barbecue ‘purists’ out there who would rather cook over a hole they dug in the ground, but the Traeger Ironwood 885 is undeniably capable of churning out some top-tier grub.”
We’re not grilling you to find out if you’ve bought a gift for Father’s Day yet. But you’ll be burned if you don’t take advantage of these fire deals.
Here are more smokin’ hot grills and pizza oven deals for Father’s Day:
- Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $1,099.95 (Was $1,299.99)
- Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $699.95 (Was $799.99)
- Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $899.95 (Was $999.99)
- Char-Broil 463655621 Performance TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $302.72 (Was $349.99)
- Char-Broil 463673519 Performance Series 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill $255.99 (Was $299.99)
- Char-Broil Performance Grill Cover, 2 Burner: Medium $23.99 (Was $29.99)
- Char-Broil 463370719 Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Grill $309.01 ($363.08)
- Char-Broil 463614023 22″ 2-Burner Gas Tabletop Griddle $134.99 (Was $149.99)
- Char-Broil 463331422 Performance Amplifire 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $341.99 ($379.99)
- Chard FFPA105 Fish and Wing Fryer, Silver $49.50 (Was $69.99)
- Heat Resistant Oven Gloves – BBQ Gloves $15.29 (Was $17.99)