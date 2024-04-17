We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

4/20 is an unofficial holiday celebrating cannabis. You won’t find it on a calendar like you would Earth Day or National Park Week (celebrations of a different kind of green that happen around the same time). But you will find people at your local parks sitting in a circle playing ’70s hazy rock. Are the sunglasses they’re wearing shielding their eyes from the sun, or are they meant to hide bloodshot, glassy eyes? We may never know, but also, who cares?!? Whatever helps you commune with nature, responsibly, is your business. And our business is sharing some great news: If you’re looking for some cannabis accessories to celebrate 4/20, many of our favorite brands are offering 20% off their entire site right now.

By far, this is our favorite vaporizer on the market and is essential to have in your stoner arsenal. Smoking from a joint, waterpipe, or bowl is not great for your lungs. Vaporizers, however, use the magic of conduction to release the THC in the flower, giving you fast results without hacking up a lung. You can use the Pax Plus with concentrates or flower, and it comes with raised and flat mouthpieces, a maintenance kit, half-pack oven lid, concentrate adaptor, and a multi-tool for packing and removing material. It’s an investment, but you definitely get your money’s worth out of it.

More 4/20 cannabis vape and accessory deals: