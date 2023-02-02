We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Feb 2, 2023

Your HVAC system is responsible for heating and cooling your home, but it can’t function properly without a working furnace to heat the air and blow it through the ventilation system. A clean furnace filter is necessary to help prevent the furnace from overheating and keep it efficiently trapping airborne particles, allergens, and pollutants. Filters can be either disposable or reusable (if you don’t mind washing them when they become clogged), and they range in size and thickness. Different furnaces require specific filters, so the furnace filter for your home depends on the make and model of the furnace. Check the user’s manual and also inspect the old furnace filter to find the appropriate size and thickness before taking a look at this list of top products. Then keep reading for a better understanding of the best furnace filters of various types, sizes, thickness, and MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) ratings.

How we chose the best furnace filters

Many homes have a furnace that needs regular maintenance, including replacing the furnace filter. I applied first-hand experience to selecting these top products from over 40 options. I conducted extensive research, including carefully considering the MERV rating, size, thickness, and furnace filter type, as well as any extra features the filter had to offer.

The best furnace filters: Reviews & Recommendations

For these selections, I preferred filters with high-efficiency ratings, though this was balanced against the overall price and value of each furnace filter product. The MERV rating of each furnace filter was a key factor, given that this is a direct measure of the product’s filtration capabilities. I also weighed specialized uses, such as pet dander control or allergen filtration, when deciding between two or more similar products.

Best overall: Nordic Pure MERV 12 Pleated AC Furnace Filter

Why it made the cut: With a MERV rating of 12, this Nordic Pure furnace filter is one of the most effective filtration options for a residential HVAC system.

Specs

Type: Electrostatic furnace filter

Electrostatic furnace filter Size: 16 x 16 x 1 inches

16 x 16 x 1 inches MERV Rating: 12

Pros

High efficiency

Six filters in one pack

Ideal for trapping allergens

Affordable

Cons

Must replace every one to three months

This six-pack of Nordic Pure 16x16x1 MERV 12 Pleated AC & Furnace Filters is an excellent option to keep the home HVAC system operating efficiently for up to a year and a half. Simply replace the old furnace filter a minimum of once every three months to keep the air clean and avoid putting unnecessary stress on the heating and cooling system. The electrostatic construction is specifically designed to attract and trap airborne particles, making it easier for this filter to block the movement of allergens through the furnace.

This filter has nominal dimensions of 16 inches by 16 inches by 1 inches, but the actual dimensions are 15.75 by 15.75 by 0.75, so users need to measure the old furnace filter to ensure a proper fit. As long as the furnace filter is compatible with the furnace, users can enjoy the high efficiency of this MERV 12 product. However, it should be noted that the filter may need to be changed monthly in homes with many pets, as the filter will become clogged at a faster rate.

Best for allergies: AIRx Allergy MERV 11 Pleated Air Filters

Why it made the cut: Lint, dust, dust mites, pollen, mold, smog, pet dander, pet smells, and even bacteria can be trapped by this MERV 11 pleated fiberglass furnace filter.

Specs

Type: Pleated fiberglass furnace filter

Pleated fiberglass furnace filter Size: 20 by 20 by 1 inches

20 by 20 by 1 inches MERV Rating: 11

Pros

High-efficiency MERV rating of 11

Designed for trapping allergens such as pollen, dander, and other debris

Affordable value pack

Cons

Filter must be changed every two to three months

Not effective for filtering smoke or viruses

The AIRx Allergy 20x20x1 MERV 11 Pleated Air Filter is a suitable choice for users with allergies or who may have a hard time breathing in musty locations. This is a six-pack of filters with an impressive MERV rating of 11, ensuring they can trap a wide range of airborne pollutants. Specifically, these pleated fiberglass filters are made to eliminate allergens from the home, so they can trap lint, dust, dust mites, pollen, mold, smog, pet dander, pet smells, and bacteria. However, it should be noted that these filters cannot trap smoke particles or viruses.

Each furnace filter has nominal dimensions of 20 by 20 by 1 inches, and actual dimensions of 19.5 by 19.5 by 0.75 inches. It’s important to change the filters once every two to three months because they tend to get clogged quickly.

Best odor neutralizer: Flanders NaturalAire Odor Eliminator Filter

Why it made the cut: This odor-neutralizing furnace filter takes care of pet odors and the lingering scent of smoke.

Specs

Type : Pleated fiberglass furnace filter

: Pleated fiberglass furnace filter Size: 20 x 20 x 1 inches

20 x 20 x 1 inches MERV Rating: 8

Pros

Baking soda-infused to eliminate odors

12-pack lasts a long time

Suitable for trapping dust, pollen, dirt, and mold spores

Cons

Modest MERV rating of 8

Invest in this affordable 12-pack of filters to ensure that your furnace and HVAC system remain in good working order for up to 12 months. Replace the old furnace filter every two to three months to keep the air clean and odor-free. These filters physically trap dust, pollen, dirt, mold spores, and other airborne contaminants. But their real benefit is that they can neutralize offensive odors as they pass through the HVAC system using the odor-absorption quality of baking soda.

The filters measure 20 by 20 by 1 inches, but they have a MERV rating of only 8. While this isn’t the lowest MERV rating available, the efficiency of these filters is modest.

Best smart: Filtrete Smart Air Filter

Why it made the cut: The Filtrete app connects wirelessly to a chip installed on the furnace filter to track airflow, usage, and filter life.

Specs

Type: Electrostatic furnace filter

Electrostatic furnace filter Size: 12 x 12 x 1 inches

12 x 12 x 1 inches MERV Rating: 12

Pros

Convenient Bluetooth connection

High efficiency

Traps allergens, bacteria, and even viruses

Cons

High price

New reporting technology

The Filtrete 12x12x1 Smart Air Filter is designed with a chip that measures airflow, filter usage, and filter life. The chip connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to the Filtrete app, allowing users to check the status of the furnace filter at any time instead of trying to estimate when the filter should be changed. The filter comes at a higher price than standard furnace filters and uses relatively new technology. It should be noted that there may be some bugs that still need to be worked out as the reporting technology is perfected.

The pack includes two electrostatic filters with nominal dimensions of 12 by 12 by 1 inches and actual dimensions of 11.84 by 11.84 by 1 inches. These filters have a MERV rating of 12 and can trap a wide variety of airborne pollutants, including dust, pollen, dander, mold spores, smoke, bacteria, viruses, and other debris.

Best budget: Aerostar MERV 11 Pleated Air Filter

Why it made the cut: Users can update their existing filter with a high-efficiency product from Aerostar that has an impressive MERV rating of 11.

Specs

Type: Electrostatic furnace filter

Electrostatic furnace filter Size: 16 x 25 x 1 inches

16 x 25 x 1 inches MERV Rating: 11

Pros

High efficiency

Suitable for trapping a wide range of airborne pollutants

Inexpensive six-pack

Cons

Must be replaced every two to three months

If you have pets or are just looking for an affordable option, this six-pack of Aerostar 16x25x1 MERV 11 Pleated Air Filters is a great choice. Each filter boasts a MERV rating of 11, which is impressive for a product made to be used in residential furnaces. The filters have nominal dimensions of 16 by 25 by 1 inches and actual dimensions of 15.75 by 24.75 by 0.75 inches. Unfortunately, the thinness of these filters means that they do need to be replaced about once every two to three months. The synthetic electrostatic fiber attracts and traps microscopic particles such as lint, dust mites, pollen, smoke, dust, and pet dander, reducing exposure to airborne irritants, pollutants, and allergens. These filters are also helpful in preventing mold by trapping spores before they can be blown through the HVAC system and into the home.

Things to consider when buying a furnace filter

A furnace filter is a necessary part of the furnace that must be replaced regularly to prevent premature wear and tear on the HVAC system. However, before choosing a furnace filter, it’s important to understand the various filter types, sizes, and MERV ratings to find the best furnace filter for your home.

Furnace filter types

Finding the right furnace filter can save you money, improve your home’s air quality, and reduce wear and tear on your HVAC system, so it’s necessary to have an understanding of the various filter types, which include fiberglass, polyester, cotton, electrostatic, and HEPA.

Fiberglass furnace filters are the most basic option available, usually with a 1-inch thickness and a low MERV rating of just 2 to 3. While these filters are low in cost, they have little effect on air filtration and must be changed frequently. However, pleated fiberglass filters have a significantly increased efficiency that can reach a MERV rating between 8 and 11.

Polyester furnace filters come in flat and pleated versions with an average MERV rating of 6 to 8. They are better than fiberglass and relatively inexpensive. Also, the thickness of polyester filters can range from one to five inches, allowing them to be used for a longer period before needing to be replaced.

Cotton furnace filters can also be called high-efficiency pleated filters and they are usually four to five inches thick. These filters have a high MERV rating between 14 and 16 and are even suitable for hospital use, though cotton filters cost more than either fiberglass or polyester.

Electrostatic furnace filters are also typically made with cotton, though they can sometimes be made with paper fibers. What sets these filters apart is that the material is self-charging, which automatically generates a static charge to attract small particles and improve filtration. They tend to be thinner than high-efficiency cotton filters and have a MERV rating of about 10.

HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) furnace filters are the most impressive options, with MERV ratings usually falling between 16 and 20. They can trap up to 99.7% of airborne pollutants, but these filters are not commonly made for residential furnaces, so they may be hard to find in the correct size.

Also, keep in mind that there are disposable filters and reusable filters. So, if you don’t mind scrubbing the filter every few months, it may be more cost-effective to invest in a reusable filter.

Size and thickness

The size of the furnace filter is a key measurement you need to know before finding a replacement filter. Keep in mind that filters come in a wide range of sizes, so check the size of your current furnace filter so that you know exactly what size you need. Also, a filter’s actual dimensions may differ from its nominal dimensions, so be sure to carefully confirm both your existing furnace filter’s measurements and those of any replacement filter.

The thickness of the filter is another important measurement. In general, the thicker the filter the less often it will need to be changed; however, thicker filters can also be more difficult to push air through and can cause overheating if the HVAC system is not meant to work with them. This is why you need to consult the user’s manual to see whether thicker filters can be used in your system without negatively impacting the functionality.

MERV rating

To better understand the capabilities of an individual furnace filter, check the MERV rating. MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value and refers to the ability of the filter to trap airborne particles and pollutants. The MERV scale ranges from low-efficiency fiberglass filters with MERV ratings between 1 and 3 to high-efficiency HEPA filters with MERV ratings ranging from 16 to 20.

The typical MERV rating for a residential furnace filter falls between 6 and 12. It should be noted that the more efficient the filter, the more often it should be changed, as high-efficiency filters tend to clog faster than less efficient products.

FAQs

Q: How often should furnace filters be changed? It’s important to replace the furnace filter regularly to prevent problems with the HVAC system. On average, filters should be replaced every 3 to 12 months, depending on the thickness of the filter. A one- to two-inch thick filter should be replaced about once every 3 months; those three- to four-inches thick should be replaced once every 6 to 9 months; and filters with a thickness of five to six inches should be replaced once every 9 to 12 months. Q: What happens if you don’t change your furnace filter? Furnace filters are an important part of the HVAC system that help to trap dust, dirt, hair, allergens, and other debris. However, when the furnace filter becomes partially or fully clogged with debris, it limits the flow of air, causing the furnace to operate for a longer period to increase or decrease the temperature in the home. This increased operation strains the system and can cause the furnace to overheat and wear out quickly, so it’s necessary to change the furnace filter regularly. Q: Can a dirty furnace filter make you sick? The purpose of a furnace filter is to trap airborne pollutants such as dust, dirt, hair, and other debris. If the filter becomes clogged, its ability to do so is severely limited, leading to a potential increase of allergens in the air. A clogged filter can also contribute to mold growth within the system. While a dirty filter does not directly affect your health, the unfiltered pollutants, allergens, and mold can cause your body to react negatively and may lead to illness.

Final thoughts on the best furnace filters

A furnace filter may not be top of mind, but keeping yours in good working condition will improve the quality of the air you breathe every day. Keep the air in your home fresh and allergen-free with the Nordic Pure MERV 12 Pleated AC Furnace Filter, our pick for the best overall furnace filter. Pet owners may prefer our budget pick, the Aerostar MERV 11 Pleated Air Filter, specifically made to trap pet dander and other allergens.