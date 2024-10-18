This is the Kindle accessory you never knew you needed: a Bluetooth remote

Have you ever wished you didn’t have to keep your hands out of your blanket to read on your Kindle? You’re not the only one. When it starts getting cold out, we wish we could just stay on our couches or beds completely wrapped up like a burrito. But how else are we supposed to flip through Kindle pages or scroll through TikTok?

Well, it’s possible to have the best of both worlds—at least when you have this Bluetooth remote ring that turns your pages, scrolls through your FYP, and snaps stunning photos in a simple click. Just grab it now while it’s only $25.99 (reg. $39).

You could stay under your covers the entire weekend and catch up on your book club titles. Just connect this controller to your Kindle via Bluetooth. No more dealing with freezing hands when you want to read! This gadget has page-turning abilities that let you go to the next page without ever touching your Kindle.

Use this device as a scrolling mechanism to binge-scroll through TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit. When winter comes, you’ll love that you can keep your entire body toasty warm under your fuzzy blanket as you watch your #bookTok or #soupTok videos. You can go through your FYP at whatever speed you want, pause and play videos, like content, and even adjust the volume!

This gadget can travel anywhere you go since it weighs less than four ounces. Pack in your luggage or purse while you’re traveling—it might just come in handy when you want to snap a family photo in front of the Colosseum or Great Wall of China but don’t want to ask a random stranger to be your cameraman. Or risk losing your phone to said stranger.

Though it lasts up to 86 hours on a full charge—plenty of time for Kindle reading and TikTok binges—be sure you juice it ahead of use. 

Grab this Bluetooth remote controller, scroller, and shutter for just $25.99 (reg. $39). Supplies are limited, so act while you can!

