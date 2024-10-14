How to stop looking like a tourist when you travel

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If the first place you want to visit in a new city is crowded with people wearing fanny packs, you’re a tourist. That’s why they call Niagara Falls and Mount Rushmore “tourist traps”—and why regular travelers stay far away.

Where do you find them instead? You’ll have to ask this travel app. Autio shares underground stories about cities you probably haven’t heard of, teaching you about their history, culture, music, and more so you don’t look just like a tourist. Get a lifetime subscription for $99.99 (normally $299.99 on the App and Google Play Stores).

Travel like a local, not a tourist

Maybe you’re heading to Texas for the holidays. Whether it’s to escape the chilly Northern temps or visit family is none of our business.

Instead of being a basic tourist and visiting Cadillac Ranch and The Alamo (though we won’t judge if you’ve never been), this travel guide app might help you uncover something like:

Local music venues

Street art installations

Oddball museums

Underground tunnels

Abandoned train tracks

Even if you’re traveling back to your hometown, you might learn something about the area that you never knew before—like that a gigantic tree in town was planted by John Wayne (okay, probably not, but wouldn’t that be cool?).

How the app works

Autio is designed for road-tripping, alerting you with new stories as you drive into each town, but it works just as well on a train. You can also download stories about your travel destination to listen to on a flight.

This is how many states the Autio app currently covers, but more stories are added all of the time:

Discover hidden gems while you travel with an Autio Unlimited lifetime subscription with our unbeatable offer: $99.99 (reg. $299.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.