How to stop looking like a tourist when you travel

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Oct 14, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A person using the Autio travel app in their car.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If the first place you want to visit in a new city is crowded with people wearing fanny packs, you’re a tourist. That’s why they call Niagara Falls and Mount Rushmore “tourist traps”—and why regular travelers stay far away. 

Where do you find them instead? You’ll have to ask this travel app. Autio shares underground stories about cities you probably haven’t heard of, teaching you about their history, culture, music, and more so you don’t look just like a tourist. Get a lifetime subscription for $99.99 (normally $299.99 on the App and Google Play Stores).

Travel like a local, not a tourist

Maybe you’re heading to Texas for the holidays. Whether it’s to escape the chilly Northern temps or visit family is none of our business. 

Instead of being a basic tourist and visiting Cadillac Ranch and The Alamo (though we won’t judge if you’ve never been), this travel guide app might help you uncover something like:

  • Local music venues
  • Street art installations
  • Oddball museums
  • Underground tunnels
  • Abandoned train tracks

Even if you’re traveling back to your hometown, you might learn something about the area that you never knew before—like that a gigantic tree in town was planted by John Wayne (okay, probably not, but wouldn’t that be cool?).

How the app works

Autio is designed for road-tripping, alerting you with new stories as you drive into each town, but it works just as well on a train. You can also download stories about your travel destination to listen to on a flight.

This is how many states the Autio app currently covers, but more stories are added all of the time:

Discover hidden gems while you travel with an Autio Unlimited lifetime subscription with our unbeatable offer: $99.99 (reg. $299.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.