The best bidet attachments in 2024

If you want to take your bathroom hygiene game to the next level, a bidet attachment will have you sitting pretty. Everyone who owns one seems to be constantly talking about what a “life changer” their new bidet toilet seat is or how they could “never go back” to the dark days of just wiping. If you don’t want to plop down the cash for a whole bidet toilet, the best bidet attachments are perfect for a home improvement that keeps your nether regions clean and comfy, making every bathroom visit feel like a spa treatment.

Maybe you’re looking to save on toilet paper (or avoid paper PFAS), take a more sustainable approach to butt-keeping, or just want to keep it fresh down there as much as possible. Maybe you’re just curious to see what all the hype of something like our best overall, the Tushy Classic 3.0, is about. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing bidet toilet seat or are totally new to the world of spray, here’s a rundown of the best bidet attachments for toilets to suit the needs of your near and dear rear.

How we chose the best bidet attachments

It’s no secret that sometimes writers and editors will get products to test out for ourselves. After all, how can someone really write an informed article without hands (or butts?) on experience. For this article, I personally tested out the Tushy, Luxe, and Alpha lines. Yes, I do have the cleanest bottom in California.

Beyond that, we also heavily evaluated customer reviews and feedback. As every tush is unique and may require different features, such as a warm water element, drying capability, or feminine wash, it was also important to evaluate the bidet under a specific category to ensure that we covered a wide range of specifications.

The best bidet attachments: Reviews & Recommendations

We’re putting our butts, or at least our reputations, on the line when it comes to these recommendations. So, we considered several factors. Price point was a major one. More important than the sticker price is the value for money. Sometimes, the extra bucks are totally worth it for specialized features, like a dryer, so you’re not dragging toilet paper across a wet bottom. Don’t sit out, just sit on, these picks!

Why it made the cut: At a fair price point, this easy-to-install bidet has a low-profile design and offers great value for money with a precision nozzle and water pressure control.

Specs

Pros

Mid-range pricing

Easy to install

No electricity required

SmartSpray nozzle has precision adjuster for front and back reach

Water pressure control

Cons

No warm water

Bamboo knob undesirable for some

Sampling a slew of bidet attachments was definitely not on my 2024 bingo card. But hey, allow my tush to be of service to you (wait a minute …). The Tushy Classic 3.0 came in at overall best for several reasons. One, the price point is accessible for a high-quality design that’s made to last. It’s easy to install (it took about 15 minutes) and didn’t require any additional hook-ups or access to outlets like other models. You won’t get warm water, but, in my case, I didn’t have access to another outlet (like many bathrooms, oddly enough), so it was the perfect solution for my needs.

I was impressed with the sleek and low-profile design—the knob comes in a variety of color combos to suit your style. The knob also controls the intensity of the spray, which helps with the “enema feeling” some customers experience with other brands that don’t offer pressure control.

While the model doesn’t specify “feminine wash” like other models, the precision nozzle allows you to change the direction of spray, so you can point it toward your front or rear to get the angle just right. The retracting wand makes it feel even more sanitary between uses and is easy to clean.

It doesn’t come with tons of frills, like a heated dryer or remote control, but for a solid, high-quality option at a mid-range price point, this is your best bet. Note that many users did not like the bamboo knob option, as bamboo is porous and may attract more bacteria.

Best budget: Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus

Why it made the cut: At around $60, this affordable bidet attachment is incredibly easy to clean and doesn’t require you to remove your toilet seat for installation.

Specs

Pros

Affordable

Slides into place; don’t have to remove toilet seat to install

Bidet with warm water

Self-cleaning modes and lift up design make cleaning a breeze

Feminine wash

Cons

Plastic hot water line is undesirable for some

Water pressure can be a bit forceful

The Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus was a very pleasant surprise, especially given the price point. For nearly half the price of the Tushy, you get a pretty similar experience with an even simpler setup. It may not look as elegant (the cheap plastic knob lacks the refinement that comes with higher price points), but the utility is fantastic. There’s a feminine wash specification, and the pressure is great. Many users complained that it can be too forceful, but I didn’t find that to be the case.

The setup is ridiculously easy; you don’t even need to remove your toilet seat. The bidet attachment simply slides underneath your toilet seat, and then you hook it up to the water line. If your toilet is separated from the sink access (or just too far to reach), you cannot use the warm water feature. However, there is a cap to cover the hot water attachment if you cannot use it, which is necessary so water doesn’t spray out of it.

The water line is also made of plastic, which some users found concerning, as heat and plastic aren’t always the best mix. All in all, for ease of use and installation, it’s a great option for those on a budget.

Why it made the cut: With all the bells and whistles, this heated bidet toilet seat is luxurious, tech-forward, and personalized to your exact specifications.

Specs

Pros

Heated bidet toilet seat

Two user memory settings

Several cleaning features

Air dryer and deodorizer

Remote control operated

Cons

One of the most expensive on the market

Will need access to an electrical socket

The sensor can be too sensitive

There’s a reason TOTO is widely regarded as a top-tier bidet brand and arguably the best luxury model on the market. With its innovative technology, durability and reliability, and specialized features, TOTO has truly thought of everything when it comes to your sensitive spots.

This elongated bidet toilet seat features a heated seat, air drying and deodorizing, a remote control to operate all the settings, a night light for added safety, automatic open and close function, and warm water. The two user memory settings are great for added personalization, especially if you share your space with others. It’s nice to be able to recreate the magic once you’ve found your perfect angle.

We also love that the Washlet has a premist function to ensure no waste gets stuck to the bowl. Note that some users found the sensor to be way too sensitive, so the seat will just open and close at random if you get too close. And, at the end of the day, it’s a $1,400+ bidet attachment, which is totally out of budget for most. If you’ve got the funds, though, this premium model makes going to the loo feel like you’re being pampered, and that’s truly priceless.

Best rated: SAMODRA Bidet Attachment

Why it made the cut: With over 22,000 positive Amazon reviews, this super budget-friendly design is one of the best non-electric bidets on the market for value and ease of use.

Specs

Pros

Dual-spray nozzles for feminine and rear wash

Adjustable water pressure

Easy installation

Very affordable

Elegant design, especially for the price

Cons

Prone to leakage

Pressure is inconsistent

Our top-rated pick also happens to be the least expensive bidet on this list. With over 22,000 positive Amazon reviews, customers rave about this bidet attachment for its multiple control settings, adjustable stream, automatic retractable nozzle, self-cleaning button, and ease of installation. The design is slim and sleek, and the controls are simple to use—with a feminine mode and posterior mode.

Some users complained that the low mode is nearly a dribble, while the strongest mode feels a bit too intense, so you’ll probably just end up using the medium setting. Some also mentioned the rubber washer does not always completely seal the connection, so it can be prone to leakage. This can be fixed with plumber’s tape, but it is still something to consider.

Best value: Alpha Bidet UX Pearl Auto

Why it made the cut: This premium bidet is a bit of a splurge but offers several of the same luxurious features as their top competitors and is elegantly designed and made with high-quality materials.

Specs

Pros

High tech design

Tankless heating

Customizable user presets

Streamlined design

bidet attachment with dryer

Cons

Requires access to an electrical outlet

This elegant, refined bidet attachment is going to give you a ton of bang for your buck. At just 4.5″ tall, this modern design is sleek and discreet. If you’re not quite ready to drop over a thousand dollars on a toilet accessory but still want all the bells and whistles from a reliable brand, the Alpha Bidet offers great value for a premium product. It matches up to the TOTO in terms of extras at half the price.

Just take a look at all of these features: a white LED nightlight and backlit side control knob for added safety and convenience, sittable lid, rear and feminine wash, adjustable spray pressure and nozzle positioning, adjustable temperature, oscillation pulse modes, two user presets, air dryer, heated seat, photocatalyst deodorizer, Pure Breeze bowl sanitizer, wireless remote, shortcut functions, and automatic lid opening/closing.

The model is also powered by an energy-efficient, tankless water heating system to ensure you save on energy. Though it’s not exactly cheap, we feel that the amount of frills is totally worth it, especially as competitors are double the price. Do note you will need access to an electrical outlet for this model.

What to consider before buying bidet toilet seats

There are a few important factors to consider when shopping for a bidet attachment for toilets. First and foremost, identify your budget. Bidets come in all price points, from ultra-budget to ultra-luxury. The higher price tag typically comes with more frills, like a bidet attachment with dryer feature, remote control settings, personalized user presets, and more.

You should also consider ease of installation (the Luxe Bidet models are our best pick for easy installation since you don’t even need to remove your toilet lid to slide it on) and any additional requirements that may not work for your particular bathroom setup. For example, the Alpha Bidet UX Pearl Auto will need to be connected to an outlet, which not all bathrooms can accommodate. Warm water features may also require a connection to your sink, which might not be ideal for some.

FAQs

Q: Do bidet attachments really work? Let’s define “work.” Yes, bidet attachments absolutely do work in terms of spraying water to your most sensitive areas. Many people find that washing with water instead of relying solely on toilet paper aids in better hygiene and overall comfort throughout the day. However, it is a personal preference and may not be suitable for all. Q: How does a bidet attachment stay clean? Besides manual cleaning, some models have self-cleaning nozzles that will spray before and after use to ensure your bidet attachment remains as hygienic as possible. However, if the model does not have this feature, it may have a more angled nozzle or have a way of retracting the nozzle so it does not come into contact with waste. Look for these types of features when researching. Q: Do bidets waste a lot of water? While bidets do use some water, it is a fairly marginal amount compared to other household items. They also help to reduce the amount of toilet paper required and may even result in shorter showers.

Final thoughts on the best bidet attachments

If you’re not looking to spend top dollar or cannot swap your existing fixture for a toilet with built-in bidet, move your butt to get a bidet attachment as a quick and easy addition to your hygiene routine. While the Tushy Classic 3.0 is the best overall when considering a number of factors—like budget/value, quality of materials, ease of use, installation, and cleanliness—we stand behind all of the bidets on this list to offer a quick and quality clean.