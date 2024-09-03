A hoverboard that won’t burn your house down

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Why walk when you could hover? It’s more like, why are you walking miles around town or campus on tired feet when this hoverboard could get you there faster? When they first hit the market, they were expensive (and they had some, uh, fire-starting issues), but now they’re much more affordable and completely safe.

Fun for the whole family

Let’s be real: Hoverboards are also a lot of fun, maybe more than they are practical. You might take this one for a spin around the neighborhood, through your college campus, or to the park for an evening stroll.

Anyone who weighs between 45 and 220 pounds can ride this hoverboard with a little practice—kids, teens, you, and even grandma could give it a spin. Step on one side, and the board stabilizes itself so you can get your other foot on. Then, lean forward or backward to move, and shift your weight side to side to steer.

Try doing cool hoverboard tricks like spinning 360º, weaving between obstacles, or seeing how fast you can go (spoiler: 7mph). The hoverboard has enough power to climb narrow inclines and a battery that travels up to 12 miles before needing a recharge.

No fires here—just good, clean, hovering fun

You don’t have to worry about this hoverboard starting your house on fire when it’s recharging. UL-2272 certification means that it’s undergone rigorous electrical and fire safety testing to prevent overheating and fires, unlike other brands and models you’ve previously seen in the news.

Though, if you want to be extra cautious, it’s never a bad idea to charge the hoverboard when you’re close by in case something happens.

