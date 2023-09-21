We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple’s decision to launch the iPhone 15 with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning jack means potentially replacing the accessories you use to keep your smartphone’s battery topped up. We have an entire guide dedicated to everything you’ll need to make this port transition move smoothly, and if you want to address/or sidestep that issue, Anker is discounting its Magnetic Portable Charger by $20 on Amazon.

This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which is enough juice to extend the life of your iPhone by several hours. It has a USB-C port, which recharges the battery itself and can power up your tech, and a built-in MagSafe magnetic charging pad. This allows you to recharge any iPhone from the 12th generation onward without a cable. The magnets in Anker’s battery pack and your iPhone will attract, snapping them into perfect alignment to ensure a constant charge. While you can use this battery pack while protecting your iPhone with a MagSafe-compatible case, its thickness may impact your charging speeds.

Anker has marked its Magnetic Portable Charger down by $20, but you can save an additional $10 by clipping a digital coupon on its product page, which is active right now. There’s no set time when the deal or coupon will expire. Apple hasn’t changed the iPhone’s charging port since 2012, and if you want the switch to go as easily as possible, this deal can help. It’s also a great get if you’re an iPhone owner who wants to hold onto an older model without investing in more Lightning accessories.

