The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) featured some remarkable tech gadgets designed to make your life easier. In a 2020 survey, the average American had access to more than ten electronic devices in their homes. Owning this many gadgets is surely useful but it can quickly become a problem to keep all of them consistently charged up.

Portable chargers are a quick and handy solution, but the average portable charger may be no match for all of your devices’ needs. Fast-charge six devices at once with the CES-featured Flash Pro Plus power bank, now only $229.99 (reg. $319.99) through March 5.

Six times the charging potential

Charge tablets, phones, USB-C laptops, or any other USB device, from 0 to 100 percent in as little as seventy minutes. Have one less thing on your mind because this power bank has the capacity to detect and charge low-voltage devices. The 1.3” OLED screen displays real-time information about battery percentage and power output from each of the six ports.

The innovative Graphene battery was specially designed in partnership with Panasonic to hold 25,000mAh of power before the power bank itself needs charging. Charge multiple devices using up to 100W of power at a time. The power bank supports MagSafe wireless charging, Apple fast charge, and a built-in separate magnetic charging pad for your Apple Watch. The device can charge just about any Apple or Android device.

Travel made simpler

Power up on the go with the convenience of the Flash Pro Plus power bank. Weighing just over a pound, the handheld device can easily fit inside a pocket or the included carrying case. Travel knowing the power bank is TSA-approved for safe airline travel and capable of charging several of your devices at once.

Keep all your tech charged with the Flash Pro Plus power bank for only $229.99 (reg. $319) through March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PST, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.