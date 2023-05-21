Power several devices with $38 off a two-pack of 6-in-1 charging cables
Pick up these portable and versatile charging options for almost half off the usual price.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Power computers, phones, earbuds, and more while on the move with approximately 50 percent savings on a two-pack of the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable.
Considering the number of devices that many of us rely on daily, it doesn’t take long to end up with a tangled mess of charging cords that can complicate your efforts. Rather than juggle miscellaneous wires, streamline the process while providing for anytime power needs with an all-in-one charging option.
For a limited time, a two-pack of the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is available for only $39.99 (reg. $78) with no coupon required. That’s approximately half off the price of a pair of products that are primed to instantly simplify your life.
This versatile charging cable is loaded with solutions to modern needs, including the following six power sources: USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning and USB-C to Micro-USB.
Leave the bundle of cables at home on your next overnight trip or clear off that work desk with a big boost from this centralized charging platform. InCharge’s compatibility extends to iPhones, Android devices, iPads, e-readers, audio speakers, and plenty more.
Reaching five feet and designed with durability against chemical, physical and thermal threats, this 6-in-1 charging cable boasts 200 braided copper wires to produce up to 100W of power.
InCharge carries a rating of five out of five on our store based on verified buyer reviews, including one written this March by Barry J. that reads, “Works as advertised. I don’t need so many cables when traveling. Works for all my devices, iPhone, MacBook, and iPad.”
Pick up a pair of these portable and versatile power options for approximately half of the typical price. Don’t miss this two-pack deal on the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for only $39.99 (reg. $78).
Prices subject to change.