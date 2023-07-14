We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Keep your iPhone’s battery fully charged this summer with the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone (in black, blue, and white), now further price-dropped to $29.97 (reg. $119) for our version of Prime Day.

Whether you’re watching your favorite movie on the plane or trying to order an Uber at the end of a fun night, having a backup plan for your mobile device is important. The Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone offers a hassle-free solution to charging your device quickly and efficiently.

With its robust battery, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger offers fast and efficient charging for iPhone 12 and newer models. It has a built-in magnet and metal plate that interacts with your iPhone, enabling instant charging. The compact and stylish design, measuring 5 inches by 5 inches, ensures portability, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables while traveling or working remotely. Even better, it’s only $29.97 for a limited time.

In addition to its convenience, the device provides integrated protection measures to ensure the safety of your iPhone and prevent excessive charging. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your phone receives high-quality charging at rapid speeds, free from any concerns about potential damage.

Reviewed by various customers, The Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is rated a grand 4.4 out of 5 stars and makes an excellent gift for that tech-loving friend or family member. Verified buyer Matt P. had this to say about the Speedy Mag: “It charges quickly both from receiving a charge and also giving a charge[,] and it’s so small and discreet. You barely know it’s there.”

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger is further on sale with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.