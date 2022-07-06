Microsoft Excel is arguably one of the most powerful programs out there. It packs over 400 formulas for extensive number-crunching, along with a plethora of other functions that allow people to perform data modeling, visualization, and analysis.

Studies show that we spend 10 percent of our working lives manipulating spreadsheets, and those in the research and financial spaces must spend more than that. If you’re a frequent number cruncher, having an in-depth understanding of the app’s functions is a must so you can do more in less time. And if you’re keen on automation, learning Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) is ideal. The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License can help get you started. You can get it for only $59.99 at our Deals Day event from today until July 14th.

This bundle is taught by Daniel Strong, a programmer and Excel expert whose expertise includes advanced reporting, data analysis, automation, and more. His main focus is to create a community of professional VBA developers capable of creating real programs, solving real problems, and changing real lives. Through the lessons, you’ll learn how to take advantage of VBA to streamline your tasks and be more productive. You can expect to get to grips with using the Cells and Range objects in multiple scenarios, manipulating cell properties using VBA, using web tables and scraping data, creating custom actions, and gaining proficiency in Buttons, Dropdowns, Checkboxes, Option buttons, Listboxes, Multipage, Scroll Bars, Tabstrip, and more. The courses are rated as high as 4.6 out of 5 stars, so you know you’ll be getting a quality education.

As a bonus, the bundle also packs a lifetime license to Microsoft Excel, and a slew of other Microsoft Office programs you already likely use every day, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You get the download links immediately after purchase, so you can enjoy the programs right away.

The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License normally retails for $609, but you can get it on sale for $59.99 at our Deals Day event.

Prices subject to change.