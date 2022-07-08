Sony finally heeded the demand of gamers everywhere and offered additional options to their PlayStation Plus subscriptions to offer more benefits. Instead of having just a single standard option, two more tiers have been added to deliver more perks to members.

Players can now choose among three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. These three subscriptions feature monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, multiplayer access, and more. The more expensive tiers net users downloadable catalogs and game trials. You're free to choose whatever fits your needs, but if all you want are the core features and the ability to play with friends and family, you won't go wrong with Essential.

The PlayStation Plus Essential plan lets you upgrade your gaming experience with online multiplayer mode, monthly new games, incredible deals from the PlayStation Store, and more. You can expand your collection with new PS4 games every month, with PS5 games added regularly. As long as you’re a member (in this case, a full year), you can play the games as much as you want. The selection of titles includes a mix of PlayStation exclusives and third-party titles spanning a range of genres, including blockbuster action games, first-person shooters, open-world adventures, massive RPGs, and fighting games.

The plan also delivers exclusive content, like special skins, cosmetics, weapons, and more for free-to-play games. You also get 100GB of PS5 and PS5 game data, allowing you to pick up where you left off on another console. You can also play alongside family and friends or the PlayStation Plus global community.

A 1-year subscription to the PlayStation Plus Essential plan usually costs $59.

