They say that data scientist remains the “sexiest” job of the 21st century.

But what’s ironic is that there’s nothing inherently sexy about making meaning out of seemingly incomprehensible mounds of raw data. If anything, the job is incredibly laborious, as it requires gathering, organizing, processing, analyzing, and visualizing information. If there’s a “sexy” part of the job, though, it’s probably making data visually appealing to the masses.

Now data scientists use multiple tools in order to transform data into digestible content, but few are more powerful than Microsoft Excel and Power BI. When used in conjunction with one another, these programs allow you to process a wide variety of data and turn them into comprehensible reports. If you have any plans of transitioning to data science, gaining an in-depth understanding of these apps is a must. The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle can help.

This comprehensive e-learning package offers nine courses that teach you how to make the most out of Excel and BI. It’s taught by experienced scientists and analytics experts like Nikolai Schuler and Chris Dutton, offering valuable content on data visualization. Aside from receiving a master class on using Excel and BI, you’ll receive training on descriptive statistics and probability theory, transforming, cleaning, and analyzing data, creating interactive reports, blending and transforming raw data into beautiful interactive dashboards, and more. If you want a deep dive into data science, there are also courses that zero in on inferential statistics, the measure of viability, hypothesis tests, and regression analysis.

