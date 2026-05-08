One-in-a-million white bison calf born in Iowa

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A rare white bison (Bison bison) calf was born at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City, Iowa. Most newborn bison are born with a reddish or brown coat, and the National Park Service estimates that white bison are born every one in one million births. A white bison calf was born at Yellowstone National Park in 2024 and was the first recorded there.

Refuge Manager Scott Gilje told WHO Des Moines this is the first time a white bison has been born at the refuge and it’s “something very special.” According to the National Park Service, white bison are very rare, with an estimated one in 1 million births being a white bison in the wild.

Whitish bison calf with adult bison on the prairie. Image: Photo courtesy of Hope Anderson / Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge / USFWS

There are currently 81 bison living at the 6,000 acre wildlife and plant refuge. As of May 5, nine calves have been born this spring. Gilje expects more calves will arrive over the next few weeks. Several bison still appear to be pregnant and the refuge sees about nine to 15 new calves every year. The refuge is also home to elk and several species of grassland birds.

Many Native American nations, including the Sioux, Cherokee, Navaho, Lakota, and Dakota, believe that the birth of a white bison calf is sacred. It is a hopeful sign of good times ahead. It comes from the legend of the White Buffalo Calf Woman, or Ptesan Wi, is a sacred story that has been passed down among generations. Many tribes will incorporate Ptesan Wi’s lessons bringing harmony and spirituality into a troubled and hungry world into their prayers and teachings.

Bison are the largest land animal in North America. The males weigh up to 2,000 pounds, while females weigh up to 1,000 pounds. While wild bison are rare, they are no longer considered endangered or threatened due to decades of conservation efforts. Approximately 30,000 bison managed by conservation groups live in public and private herds in North America.