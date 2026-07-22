Is today the hottest day of the summer? The ‘Old Farmer’s Almanac’ has 30 years of data for an answer.

The worst of summer's heat depends on where you live.

By Andrew Paul

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Sun in the sky covered by orange hue denoting extreme heat
Thirty years of NOAA data provide clues on when to expect to sweat. Credit: Chuchart Duangdaw via Getty Images

It’s already been a brutal summer by pretty much any metric, with record-breaking temperatures affecting millions of people across the United States and parts of Europe. Although predicting the forecast for any given week is becoming increasingly difficult due to climate change, historical data can still point us in the right direction. Barring all the chaos, when can someone expect to endure the season’s most sweltering conditions?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently delved into nearly 30 years of meteorological data to determine the country’s hottest day of the year—and the answers may vary more than you might expect. July predictably contains peak temperatures for most of the U.S., but certainly not all of it.

“Many regions in the United States—from the Rockies to the East Coast—follow this pattern,” they explained. “However, this isn’t true for all regions.”

A heat map of the United States showing when regions experience the hottest days of the year
The hottest day of the year could occur anytime between June and October, depending on where you live in the United States. Credit: NOAA

Northern areas of the country typically hit their top temperatures between mid-July and mid-August. Much of the western states experience their hottest days during early August. Most of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Oklahoma are likely staring down even more intense heat in the weeks to come, possibly towards the end of August.

There are some notable exceptions to these temperature trends. While most of the U.S. begins feeling some relief from the summer heat come August, ocean waters typically continue warming well into September. The majority of the West Coast and southern Alaska also see cooler Pacific air roll over the warmer land, creating a thick fog that can lower summer month temperatures. Anyone living there shouldn’t expect peak heat until September or even October. The same is true for most of Hawaii and Puerto Rico, as well.

The bottomline? Keep hanging in there, and keep hydrated.

 
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