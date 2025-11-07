The ‘Farmer’s Almanac’ says goodbye after 208 years

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

After more than 200 years of weather wisdom, folklore, and time-tested advice, editors announced that the 2026 Farmer’s Almanac will be the last edition. The website will remain operational through the end of December 2025.

“Many of you grew up hearing your parents or grandparents quote from the Almanac, always having a copy nearby. Maybe you have planted by our Moon phases, consulted the Almanac for the ‘Best Days’ to potty train, wean, or go fishing,” Editor Sandi Duncan and Editor Emeritus Peter Geiger wrote in the announcement. “We’re grateful to have been part of your life and trust that you’ll help keep the spirit of the Almanac alive.”

The 2026 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac. This will be the last edition. Image: Farmer’s Almanac.



First printed in 1818, the publication based in Lewiston, Maine, has used sunspots, lunar cycles, and planetary positions to generate its long-range weather forecasts. They predict that winter 2025-2026 will be a “wild ride” with dramatic swings, wintry weather, and a cycle of “chill, snow, repeat.” The season’s coldest temperatures are expected to be in the Northern Plains to New England.

The Farmers’ Almanac Winter Weather Forecast 2025-2026 for the United States. Image: Farmer’s Almanac.



The handy guide also included advice for gardeners, trivia, fun jokes, and even some natural remedies such as catnip as a pain reliever. Its cover now features an old farmhouse as well as a cityscape, as the publication reported that many of its readers live in cities.

The 233-year-old Old Farmer’s Almanac (based in neighboring New Hampshire) will continue to publish their annual edition and maintain their website.

“In 2026, The Old Farmer’s Almanac continues to grow with new gardening books, new digital tools and calculators, and more seasonal weather forecasts—while maintaining the same reliable gardening, astronomy, and folklore content readers have loved for generations,” Old Farmer’s Almanac editors wrote in a statement, which congratulated the Farmer’s Almanac on their run. “In an ever-changing world, our mission endures: to offer practical, uplifting wisdom rooted in nature and time-tested experience.”