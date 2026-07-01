It snowed in Yellowstone this week

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A massive heat dome blanketing more than half of the United States is subjecting millions of people to some of the hottest summer temperatures in over a decade. Thick humidity is making matters even worse, with “feels like” conditions in many areas likely topping 110 degrees Fahrenheit. At least one region of the country is experiencing a brief reprieve from this summer scorcher. Earlier this week, Yellowstone National Park visitors saw a blanket of fresh snow covering its trees and streams.

“It may be almost July, but that doesn’t stop the occasional snowstorm in Yellowstone,” officials wrote in a social media post.

As magical as portions of the park may feel, the explanation behind the snowy vistas isn’t weather wizardry. Frozen conditions can arrive seemingly out of nowhere in Yellowstone due to its elevation. Most of the park is at least 6,000 feet above sea level, which means it often has much cooler temperatures than elsewhere in the country. In comparison, the average elevation within the U.S. is only around 2,500 feet.

Yellowstone’s summer highs are around 70 to 80 degrees, but those numbers frequently plummet by night. Evenings are “usually cool,” but higher altitude areas still sometimes see below freezing temperatures. Thanks to the season’s frequent afternoon thunderstorms, those downpours can easily turn into sleet and snow.

Although the icy conditions may be temporary, the latest example is a great reminder to always prepare accordingly before visiting national parks, especially Yellowstone.

“No matter where you visit, bring a warm jacket, rain gear, and lots of layers,” suggested park officials.