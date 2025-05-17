Embrace the fun of growing culinary plants in unexpected places

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Forget traditional garden rows and Pinterest-perfect raised beds. A new wave of gardeners—fueled by the rise of “chaos gardening”—is embracing a freer, wilder approach. Culinary plants are breaking out of the vegetable patch and popping up in unexpected places: nestled in flower beds, tucked into sidewalk cracks, or spilling from upcycled containers.

What is chaos gardening—and why is it so popular?

Chaos gardening is the ultimate plant-lover’s rebellion. It’s low-stakes, low-structure, and high-surprise—perfect for gardeners who crave creativity over control. By scattering seeds or tucking plants in overlooked spaces, growers often discover new, more sustainable ways to cultivate food.

It’s also a celebration of adaptability. Culinary plants like mint, thyme, and garlic can thrive in unique microclimates or unconventional containers. Mushrooms can grow on food scraps. And grain? That can thrive in your front yard.

Take it from Brie Arthur, a horticulturist and author who’s turned edible gardening into an aesthetic statement. “As an avid food grower, I love experimenting with unusual crops like fava beans, sesame, turmeric, and rice!” she says. “Grains are a fun and practical food crop to include in gardens and containers—they are beautiful, bountiful, and always spark conversation. Front yard wheat is my favorite, yielding over 20 lbs of flour that I use for baking.”

Brie Arthur is a horticulturist and garden enthusiast. Image: Courtesy of Brie Arthur

The case for culinary plants outside the garden box

Planting edibles outside traditional beds isn’t just unconventional—it’s often more effective. Herbs like basil, parsley, and nasturtium attract pollinators, while tucking garlic near ornamentals can reduce pest pressure. Hardscapes and vertical spaces create microclimates where herbs thrive, and growing among flowers often disguises plants from hungry critters.

Mushroom grower and educator Misilla dela Llana takes it a step further. She grows oyster mushrooms on food scraps like corn cobs, garlic stalks, coffee grounds, even wine corks and bamboo toilet paper. “So far, I’ve had great results from garlic stalks and corn cobs producing multiple flushes of mushrooms,” she explains. “The bamboo TP experiment resulted in beautiful bouquets of oyster mushrooms!”

She’s also integrated wine cap mushrooms into raspberry and dahlia beds, where they decompose organic matter and nourish surrounding plants—an edible garden that feeds itself.

Yes, you can grow edible mushrooms kind of anywhere. Images: Courtesy of Misilla dela Llana

Where to tuck edibles: Creative planting spots

In the Flower Bed



Blend beauty and flavor by pairing edible herbs like basil and parsley with blooms. Compact calendula and nasturtium add bursts of color and edible petals.

Along Walkways and Driveways



Hardy herbs such as creeping thyme and oregano thrive in gravel or cracks. Their drought tolerance and low growth habit make them ideal for heat-reflective areas.

Under Shrubs or Trees



Partial shade? No problem. Try mint (in a container because it can be invasive!), sorrel, or alpine strawberries beneath established shrubs or trees for a hidden harvest.

In Containers You Forgot You Had



Got a rusted wheelbarrow or broken birdbath? Fill it with compost and plant greens. “Growing food in small, shady spaces often means thinking outside the garden box,” says edible garden creator Wendi Phan. “I repurpose unexpected objects, elevate containers, and grow vertically to guide plants toward the sun.” Her DIY tall garden bed on wheels is a great example of how to make tight spaces productive.

Climbing and Trailing



Pole beans and cherry tomatoes love to climb chain-link fences or trellises. Interplant them with flowering vines for a camouflaged harvest.

Chaos with a purpose

This gardening trend is more than quirky—it’s adaptive and empowering. Misilla’s garlic growing approach is wonderfully low effort. “While garlic is grown as an annual crop, it’s a perennial, and the bulbs can be left in the ground to multiply,” she says. She also grows garlic from bulbils, tiny clones that develop on the scapes of stiff-neck varieties. It’s slower but more economical and disease-resistant.

Winter sowing, for example, lets gardeners get a jump on the season while building resilience. “Winter sowing saves time, money, work, and space,” says Misilla. “I’ve noticed that plants are hardier and more resilient when exposed to adverse conditions outdoors in the early stages.” In zones like the Pacific Northwest’s 8b, she starts as early as December using recycled milk jugs and other DIY cloches.

Another creative and decorative example comes from Michelle Akbashev of Everyday Gardening Tips, who turns bay laurel into a container showpiece. “Bay laurel makes a surprisingly perfect centerpiece for your decorative container,” she says. “It’s not only beautiful but also edible, perfect for snipping fresh leaves right from a pot near your kitchen.” Paired with Primo Wild Rose Heuchera and Evercolor Everillo carex, her low-maintenance combo delivers year-round impact.

Your yard, your rules

If it grows and you enjoy it, you’re doing it right. Whether you’re harvesting cherry tomatoes from a hanging basket, cultivating mushrooms on corn cobs, or tucking thyme between stepping stones, edible gardening doesn’t need to follow the rules. So go ahead—scatter seeds, repurpose that rusty wheelbarrow, or plant garlic between your dahlias. Culinary plants are thriving in wild new places—and your garden can be one of them.