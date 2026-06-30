Underwater research lab installed in the Florida Keys

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

A schoolbus-sized habitat anchored 56 feet underwater in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is readying to open its hatch for visitors. Developed by the marine engineering company DEEP, the Vanguard system is located about 65 miles and the first open-ocean, subsea facility deployed in the United States in 40 years. Once cleared for hosting duties, Vanguard will house as many as four aquanauts at a time, as they monitor marine life, restore coral reefs, study climate change’s impacts, and even train for extreme environments.

“Successful deployment gets us closer to enabling a continuous human presence in the ocean and is a major step forward in DEEP’s mission to make humans aquatic,” DEEP chief technology officer Norman Smith said in a statement.

A maritime crane helped install the habitat and its foundation at the bottom of the reef. Credit: DEEP and Brendan Hall

Vanguard arrives at Tennessee Reef after 18 months of design, construction, and testing. To situate it on the sandy seafloor, engineers first needed to install a base foundation, and then lower the habitat onto the platform using a boat crane. Vanguard is also tethered to a surface buoy, although it’s far more complicated than a standard floatation accessory. The bright yellow structure holds multiple vital support services, such as communications arrays, breathable air, and power.

NOAA designates Tennessee Reef as a Research Only Area, featuring recognizable spur and groove formations that are populated by “unique deepwater, slow-growth corals and sponges.” According to DEEP, scientists’ ability to remain underwater for days at a time increases the volume and continuity of research conducted at the reef. It could potentially boost discoveries in “coral health, ecosystem dynamics, and the impacts of climate change.”

Vanguard is roughly the size of a schoolbus. Credit: DEEP and Brendan Hall

DEEP is now awaiting sea acceptance testing and commissioning reviews. Once it receives the greenlight from Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an internationally recognized accreditation institution used by oceanographic organizations and companies, it can begin to house scientists. From there, Vanguard’s first visitors will begin receiving habitat support crew training ahead of their inaugural underwater missions.

“For decades, NOAA has supported using subsea habitats as a platform to reveal ground-breaking discoveries,” added Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary superintendent Eddie Kertis. “The deployment of a new subsea habitat within the sanctuary creates additional opportunities for marine science and builds on research infrastructure, resource stewardship, and our long-standing collaboration with the scientific community.”