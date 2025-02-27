See the first moments when 3 polar bear cubs emerge from their den

It’s a big world out there, especially for polar bear cubs emerging from their dens. An international team of researchers observed these special first steps thanks to nearly a decade of camera footage taken in remote Svalbard, Norway. The footage and its implications for polar bear conservation are detailed in a study published February 27 (International Polar Bear Day) in the Journal of Wildlife Management.

Mother bear with three cubs. Recorded using a remote camera as part of the maternal den research in Svalbard, Norway with Polar Bears International, the Norwegian Polar Institute, and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. CREDIT: Polar Bears International / Norwegian Polar Institute / San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The waning days of winter

Polar bear mothers in the Arctic generally give birth in early January around the start of the new year. The cubs are born completely blind, do not have their signature snow-colored fur, and generally weigh about one pound. After they are born, they begin to grow rapidly, nursing on milk that’s about 31 percent fat. By the time they are ready to leave the den in the spring, they are up to 20 times bigger than they were at birth.

The cubs begin to emerge from their birthing den sometime between February and April each year. The duration of the “denning period,” the timing of when they come out of their dens, and the time spent at the den site after emergence can all impact the survival of polar bear cubs. Polar Bears International believes that fewer than 50 percent of cubs survive to adulthood.

“Polar bear mothers are having increasing difficulties reproducing due to climate-driven changes, and are likely to face further challenges with the expansion of the human footprint in the Arctic,” Louise Archer, a study co-author and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto Scarborough, said in a statement, “We’re excited to introduce new tools to monitor bears during this vulnerable time and to gain insight into their behavior across the Arctic, so that we can work to protect cubs and therefore the species. Every den we monitored had its own story, every data point adds to our understanding of this crucial time and supports more effective conservation strategies.”

Watching dens

In this new study, female polar bears in Svalbard–an archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole–were fitted with GPS satellite collars. The devices recorded their location, activity levels, and body temperatures. The team then used the collar data to pinpoint where the dens were located. The team then trekked into Svalbard’s mountains and set up timelapse cameras at 13 den sites from 2016 through 2020 and in 2023. The data from these cameras complemented the satellite tags with more detailed insights into maternal den behavior. The satellite collars are still accurate, but are more useful for monitoring the bears over extended periods and in more remote areas.

The video footage and satellite tag data revealed some important behavioral information. Families emerged around March 9th in Svalbard and seemed to abandon the den earlier than previously observed in this population. More monitoring is needed to see if this is a trend, but changing the timing of denning could jeopardize cub survival since they have less time to develop before traveling to the sea ice.

In some instances, the bears also emerged from the den for less than a minute before they went back inside. Other outings lasted several hours. As far as permanently leaving the den, the footage indicated that polar bears stay near their dens for an average of 12 days, but it varied between the families from two to 31 days.

Additionally, some of the moms switched dens. They were observed leaving their original dens and then moving their family to a new den. The cubs also rely heavily on their mothers. They were only seen without their moms 5 percent of the time. Cubs in Svalbard generally depend on their mothers for up to 2.5 years.

A critical period of life

According to the team, this combination of collar data and timelapse cameras show unique insights into very important denning behavior. Continued monitoring and the protection of known denning areas could help ensure the survival of future generations.

“This study provides a rare glimpse into one of the most vulnerable and critical periods in a polar bear’s life, offering insights that can help guide our collective conservation efforts,” Megan Owen, Vice President of Wildlife Conservation Science at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a statement. “By combining innovative technology with long-term research, we’re gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges polar bear moms and cubs face in a rapidly changing Arctic. Protecting denning habitats is essential for population health, and this study provides invaluable insights that will help guide protective management.”