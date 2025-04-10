10 gorgeous wildlife photos documenting Earth’s beauty

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Earth is home to an estimated 8.7 million species. Creatures of all sizes and styles roam land and sea. National Geographic celebrates the rich diversity of our planet with the #NatGeoYourShotOurHOME Earth Month challenge.

‘This photo was captured in the eastern zone of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India. That morning our vehicle was the only one on the road. We heard a big crunching sound. After five minutes the rhinoceros came out and started walking on the road behind our vehicle. I tried to get a low, vertical shot because I wanted to show the big size of the rhino with the beautiful background of Kaziranga.’

Photographer: @siddique4800 – Siddique Sk

Submissions already include some stunning wildlife photography, including a sleepy lion cub on a dirt road, a mountain goat standing in a field of wildflowers, and a rhinoceros strolling in India. Take a scroll through the beautiful images and submit your own, if you feel inspired.

Share your photos that celebrate the beauty of our planet this month using #NatGeoYourShotOurHOME now through Earth Day (April 22), and Secrets of the Penguins filmmaker Bertie Gregory will share his favorites on @NatGeoYourShot.

Each year, more than 40,000 humpback whales journey along the east coast of Australia during their annual migration. It’s a timeless moment that connects us to the ocean. As they travel along our shores, we are reminded that the vast blue wilderness is not just theirs or ours, but a shared home. Protecting the water ensures that future generations, both human and marine, can continue to call it home.

Photographer: @timmboslice_ – Tim Burgess

‘Bathed in the soft glow of the rising sun, a mountain goat stands tall amid a vibrant meadow of wildflowers in the Canadian Rockies. The stillness was broken only by the rustling flowers, buzzing bees, and occasional whispering wind. It was an unparalleled moment in a vast wilderness that felt both eternal and fragile.’

Photographer: @mitchell.leong – Mitchell Leong

Mitch Leong

During one of my regular Sunday outings, while passing below an overbridge, I noticed these bank mynas coming out from a hole in the bridge wall. The mynas had made their nest in the hole. I waited there and watched them for some time. These types of bird behaviors and unexpected sightings prompt me to capture more amazing moments and share my visual stories.’

Photographer: @dhaval_bhadania – Dhaval Bhadania

‘After a long snowshoe trek, I arrived in a silent forest of bare tree trunks sculpted by time. In this monochrome world, a northern hawk owl emerged—a sharp gaze, a perfect hunter, blending in with the frozen stillness. It was a fleeting yet timeless encounter, and winter itself seemed to hold its breath.’

Photographer: @francoispotvin.photography – François Potvin



‘Southern rockhopper penguins rest on a rocky cliff in the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas). They did not move, perhaps because they were warm and sleepy in the strong sunlight. I photographed them from the side so the shape of their two heads could be seen nicely.’

Photographer: @kokishnd – Koki Shinoda

‘While hiking in New Zealand’s Egmont National Park through the foothills of Mount Taranaki, a dormant stratovolcano, I found myself in this lush rainforest surrounded by the impressive biodiversity of the hilly ecosystem. The region’s native kamahi trees have distinctive twisting shapes. Their branches were dripping with mosses, lichens, and fungi over dense beds of diverse fern species.’

Photographer: @labyrinthiansmile – Aya Okawa



‘Visiting the Galápagos Islands for the first time felt like stepping into a living documentary, surrounded by breathtaking wildlife. On the rugged shores of Santa Cruz, a Sally Lightfoot crab caught my eye. It stood out like a flicker of fire against the volcanic rock. As waves crashed toward it, the tiny creature remained still—unshaken, completely at home in the wild rhythm of the Galápagos.’

Photographer: @ioana.catalina.e – Ioana Catalina

‘While preparing for a snowshoe hike in the northern range of Yellowstone National Park, I glanced across the valley and noticed a herd of buffalo. The scene was striking, with the herd moving across an almost pristine white canvas of snow. I quickly raised my camera and captured this moment. Within minutes, the entire herd had disappeared, leaving only the snow-carved path as a silent testament to its presence.’

Photographer: @leviticuswright – Leviticus Wright