Whether you tried the app and didn’t like it or straight up forgot you ever installed it, deleting your Snapchat account is a smart idea if you’re not using it anymore. Although the platform claims not to store any of your chats, its privacy policy states that it stores your personal data and holds onto videos, photos, and messages for 30 days. Even so, you should consider deleting the account to ensure your data is truly gone.

Ready to break up with the white ghost and make more room for your TikToks? We have all the information you’ll need to delete Snapchat and leave it behind forever.

Download your Snapchat data from the app

Before you delete social media accounts, you should download any information you don’t have stored elsewhere. To download and back up your Snapchat data, you must have a validated email address where your files can be sent.

How to download Snapchat data on Android and iOS

If you want to download Snapchat data directly from the app onto your phone, follow these steps:

1. Open the app and click on your Snapchat profile Bitmoji in the upper left corner of your screen.

To access Snapchat profile settings, click on bitmoji. Screenshot: Snapchat

2. Go to Settings by tapping the gear icon in the upper right corner of your screen.

Click on the fear icon to access profile settings. Screenshot: Snapchat

3. Scroll down and tap My Data under Privacy Controls.

Click on my data to see what’s available for download. Screenshot: Snapchat

4. Snapchat will give you an overview of the data it can send you. Select or deselect the data you want, and click Next on the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Click next to continue. Screenshot: Snapchat

5. Enter a date range for the data you wish to download, then enter your email address. Select Submit at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Click submit to continue. Screenshot: Snapchat

6. Snapchat will send you an email with a link to download a zip file of your data. Open the email and click on the hyperlink Click Here.

Click hyperlink to download data. Screenshot: Snapchat

7. You will need to log into your Snapchat account via a mobile web browser.

Login into Snapchat account. Screenshot: Snapchat

8. Once logged in, click on See exports.

Click on see exports to download data. Screenshot: Snapcha

9. Click Download to download the ZIP file that holds your Snapchat data. All the data will be saved on your mobile device. If more space is needed to save the file, open the email on a laptop or desktop and save it there.

Click download to obtain data. Screenshot: Snapchat

Download your Snapchat data from the web

If you want to download Snapchat data directly from the web onto your laptop or desktop, follow these steps:

1. Go to accounts.snapchat.com in your web browser and log in with your personal account. Click on My Data.

Click on my data. Screenshot: Snapchat

2. Click on See exports. Similar to the app, you will see the data that’s available for export. Then Download. You should be able to download your zip file immediately to your desktop.

Download data from Snapchat. Screenshot: Snapchat

How to deactivate Snapchat or permanently delete it

Now that your data is secure, it’s time to start the deletion process. However, it’s important to note that when you delete your Snapchat account, it will initially just be deactivated, and you can log back in within 30 days to reactivate it. If you don’t log back into your account after 30 days, your Snapchat account will be fully deleted.

How to delete or deactivate Snapchat from the Android or iPhone app

1. Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Tap your Snapchat profile icon at the top of the screen to open your profile and go to Settings.

Click on the gear icon. Screenshot: Snapchat

2. Scroll down, and under Account Actions section, tap Delete Account.

Click on delete account. Screenshot: Snapchat

3. Enter your username and password, and tap Continue. The next screen lets you know your Snapchat account is in the deactivation period.

Fill in login credentials. Screenshot: Snapchat

4. Return to the login screen, enter the user profile name and password associated with your Snapchat account again, and tap Continue. An Account Deactivated screen reminds you that your Snapchat account is in the 30-day deactivation period. Snapchat will delete the account if you don’t log back in within 30 days. For added phone security, check in after 30 days to ensure the account is actually deleted.

Screenshot: Snapchat

How to delete or deactivate your Snapchat account from the web

1. Go to accounts.snapchat.com in your web browser and log in with your personal account. Select the gear icon. Go to Account Settings.

Go to account settings. Screenshot: Snapchat

2. Select Delete my account.

Select delete my account. Screenshot: Snapchat

3. You will get the same warning message about the 30-day deletion window.

Account is deactivated for 30 days. Screenshot: Snapchat

