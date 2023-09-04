The average American subscribes to four streaming services. Maybe you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by all of your streaming options. What about that free trial Apple TV subscription you signed up for to binge-watch Hijack but forgot to cancel before the fee hit? You’re not alone in forgetting to cancel a free trial subscription. Many people fall into the same trap and end up paying for services they no longer use or need. If you’re looking to cut down on streaming fees and want to kick one to the curb, cancelling Apple TV+ is simple (thankfully).

What’s the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+?

Apple offers two different services for streaming content. Apple TV is a media player device that lets you stream content from various sources onto your large-screen TV. Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that provides Apple-produced original content, professional sports, and a back catalog of films and TV shows. The service is available via an app on your phone, iPad, computer, and smart TV. However, you do need a subscription to use the media player. So if you’re wondering how do I cancel Apple TV, make sure not to confuse the subscription with the device itself.

How to cancel Apple TV+ subscription

You can disconnect the media player device from your television and remove it from your Apple account to cancel Apple TV. However, to cancel your Apple TV+ membership, you can easily achieve that with just a few clicks. If your Apple TV player and remote are not donateable or resellable, remember to take them to a collection point for electronic recycling.

Cancelling Apple TV+ membership from the media player

1. Open Settings on the Apple TV.

2. Go to Users and Accounts > [account name] Subscriptions and select a subscription.

3. Follow the onscreen instructions to change or cancel your subscription.

How to cancel Apple TV+ from an internet browser

Following these steps will successfully cancel your Apple TV+ subscription through an internet browser.

1. Open a web browser. Go to tv.apple.com and click the blue Sign In button.

Click on profile icon to sign in. Screenshot / Apple TV

2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

Sign in with your Apple ID. Screenshot: Apple TV

3. Navigate to the Settings in the upper right corner of the screen.

Click Settings. Screenshot: Apple TV

4. Click on Manage in the subscriptions section.

Click on Manage. Screenshot: Apple TV

5. Find the Apple TV+ subscription and select Cancel Subscription.

Click Cancel Subscription. Screenshot: Apple TV

6. Click Cancel Subscription to confirm.

Click Cancel Subscription. Screenshot: Apple TV

How to cancel Apple TV+ on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

1. Open the Settings app on your device, then tap on your Apple ID at the top of the screen.

Select the Apple ID tab. Screenshot: Apple

2. Select Media & Purchases, then View Account.

Click on Media & Purchases. Screenshot: Apple

3. Find Subscription tab and tap on it.

Click on Subscriptions. Screenshot: Apple

4. Select Apple TV+ tab to access the subscription information.

Select the Apple TV+ tab. Screenshot: Apple

5. Select the red Cancel Subscription tab.

Click on Cancel Subscription. Screenshot: Apple

6. Confirm the cancellation.

Confirm cancellation. Screenshot: Apple

Alternatively, you can cancel your subscription in the app.

1. Open the Apple TV app and click on your profile in the upper right corner.

Click on your profile icon. Screenshot / iPhone

2. Click on your Apple ID tab.

Confirm the selection. Screenshot / Apple

Follow the instructions from Step 3 and beyond on how to cancel a subscription on iPhone.

FAQs