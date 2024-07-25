How to request all the data Netflix, Spotify, and other apps have on you

You’re likely aware that most apps you use log your activities—it’s why you can get recommendations on Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, and everything else. But you might not know that you can usually request copies of the data that companies have on you and take a peek at it.

What this data is varies from app to app. With Netflix, for example, you can access your profile information, demographic details for targeting adverts at you, and your viewing history on the service.

Other apps keep similar records that you can access—so whether you’re seriously concerned or just casually interested about your privacy and the cost of doing business with these apps, you can download the details. It might even help you decide if you want to keep on subscribing.

Here we’ve covered the methods for some of the most popular apps, but other apps not listed likely have similar mechanisms for data access—and they shouldn’t be difficult to find. Note that we’re not talking about content you’ve actually posted to the web and social media here, as we’ve covered that in a previous article.

Netflix The Netflix data request form. Screenshot: Netflix To start with Netflix, from the front page of the website hover over your profile picture (top right), then choose Account. Select Security, then Personal information access from the next screen, then Submit Request. Netflix then sends a confirmation link to your registered email address, and once you’ve clicked on that, the export process can start. Netflix says you should then get a link to download your data within the next 30 days.

Spotify Spotify has several different types of data. Screenshot: Spotify If you want a copy of the data Spotify has, head to your Spotify account page in a web browser (not the online Spotify player). Choose Privacy settings, and you can select the types of data you want (including technical logs and streaming history). When you’ve made your selection, click on Request data, and confirm the request via the link sent to your email inbox. The download link to the data may take up to 30 days to be delivered, depending on the types of data you’ve chosen.

Amazon Each data category is fully explained on Amazon. Screenshot: Amazon Sign into your account on the Amazon website, hover over Account & Lists (top right), then pick Your Account. On the next screen, you should see a link to Request your data: You can choose a data type (such as Search History), or Request All Your Data. Once you’ve made your pick, select Submit Request, and then confirm it via the link sent to your registered email address. The link to download your data will go to the same address, and Amazon says you’ll get your data within one calendar month.

Apple Types of data available from Apple. Screenshot: Apple Apple has a specific Data and privacy website you can sign into with your Apple ID. Once you’re in, click on the Request a copy of your data link, then choose the types of data you want (or select all of the categories presented to you). Click Continue, then Complete request on the review page—if the data needs to be split into several files, you’ll be told about it here. The process of delivering your data via email can then take up to 7 days according to Apple.