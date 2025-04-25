Minimalist EV pickup truck has no stereo and a $20,000 price tag

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Electric vehicles generally include a lot of bells and whistles as selling points, but a startup called Slate Auto is hyping up an alternative. Earlier this week, the Jeff Bezos-backed company unveiled the Slate Truck—a bare-bones EV pickup with a purported base price of around $20,000 to $25,000. Major hurdles remain before these EVs are cruising (at moderate speeds) down roads, but if successful, the new trucks could help many drivers make the switch from gas to electric.

While the base model lacks accessories, Slate says it will offer a number of upgrade options. Credit: Slate Auto

Slate’s selling point is its simplicity. The Slate Truck base models lack a stereo, infotainment system, power windows, and other now-standard accessories. These allegedly can be installed as upgraded features (for additional costs). However the off-the-lot EV will still aim for a 5-star crash rating with forward collision warnings, up-to-eight airbags, and active emergency brakes. Slate will also offer upgrades like a do-it-yourself “flat-pack accessory SUV kit” to transform the EV from an open-air truck to a five-seat ride.

The base truck will include a 57.2 kWh battery pack with rear-wheel drive and a 150-mile target range. An additional 84.3 kWh battery pack option that aims for a 240-mile range will also be included. The inclusion of an NACS charging port allows for easier recharge options, along with the ability to reach 80 percent battery charge in under 30 minutes.

The Slate Truck lacks an infotainment system, and instead relies on a smartphone hookup. Credit: Slate Auto

That said, don’t expect powerhouse performance from the minimalist EV.The Slate Truck will offer 0 to 60 mph in eight seconds, while topping out at only 90 mph.

Some real-world factors might also complicate the Slate Truck’s rollout. While the company vows to manufacture the vehicle’s basic components in the US, its motor, wheels, battery, and other parts may be liable to the Trump administration’s ongoing tariff war. Slate vows much of the manufacturing will take place in a “reindustrialized” Midwest factory that Ars Technica suspects will be located in Troy, Michigan. Again, the administration’s chaotic tariffs stances and EV opposition may prove more difficult for Slate to navigate. But in terms of a concept, it’s hard to not to get at least a little excited about a throwback utility truck with EV sensibilities.