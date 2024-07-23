The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the EV that driving enthusiasts have been waiting for

For decades, sports car obsessives have taken some of the inherent traits of internal combustion for granted. While EV technology has comprehensively proven its worth in high-performance applications, it has also removed several important elements of sensory feedback that enthusiasts have long enjoyed–and relied upon..

These characteristics may be relics of the past to some, but they also reveal fundamental truths about the appeal of automobiles in this context. The exhaust note emitted by an ICE powertrain is a significant part of a vehicle’s personality. And the interplay between that exhaust note and the vehicle’s transmission provides a real-time acoustic reference for pace as well as a visceral connection to the sensation of speed. In other words, although EVs like the Lucid Air Sapphire can deliver stunning acceleration, the lack of physical and auditory feedback after initial launch can make the drive feel anticlimactic while also making it more difficult to subconsciously keep tabs on the vehicle’s rate of trave–the latter of which is hugely important to those who consider performance driving to be more than just dropping the hammer from a stoplight.

In recent years, automakers have sought to address these issues, but many of the proposed solutions have struggled to find a receptive audience. Now, Hyundai has entered the fray with the Ioniq 5 N, a performance-tuned variant on its five-door crossover EV which boasts not only a raft of mechanical upgrades, but also a suite of technologies designed to mimic the sounds, sensations, and behaviors of an internal combustion-powered performance vehicle. Some will likely dismiss the simulation tech as gimmicky, as authenticity is particularly prized in this realm. But after spending a few days with the Ioniq 5 N, I’m convinced that this is a landmark vehicle for the enthusiast set, and a potential template for what’s to come.

The N Treatment

Hyundai’s N badge is applied to vehicles that have been given a high-performance makeover by the automaker’s in-house tuning division in much the same way that AMG models find their way into the roster of the latest Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Since its establishment back in 2012, the N division has successfully applied its handiwork to vehicles like the Veloster, Kona, and Elantra, but the Ioniq 5 N is undoubtedly its most ambitious production car project to date.

The performance treatment is evident thanks to the Ioniq 5 N’s hunkered down stance and flared-out bodywork, and it’s underpinned by hardware that properly backs up the look. Outfitted with a pair of electric motors, the all-wheel drive Ioniq 5 N delivers 601 horsepower during normal driving, and it can bump that figure up to 641 hp for brief periods thanks to a feature called N Grin Boost that can be activated via a button on the steering wheel. With that feature enabled, this 4900-pound crossover can reach 60 mph from a standstill in just over three seconds. Equipped with an 84.0-kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 N delivers an EPA-estimated range of 221 miles under normal circumstances, but expect that figure to drop substantially if you decide to explore its performance capabilities. Image: Bradley Iger/Popular Science To ensure that the chassis can keep up with the gutsy powertrain, the Ioniq 5 N is also equipped with a stiffer structure, larger brakes, sticky high-performance tires, an electronically controlled rear differential, and a uniquely tuned suspension system with adaptive dampers. The cabin, meanwhile, is outfitted with heated and ventilated sport seats for the driver and passenger, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel that features an array of performance-related switchgear, and a Bose premium audio system.

That audio system is important because the stereo plays a pivotal role in Ioniq 5 N’s mission to replicate the sounds and sensations of an internal combustion-driven vehicle. Utilizing a feature called N Active Sound+, the Ioniq 5 N can create the auditory signature of a traditional turbocharged four-cylinder engine when the feature is set to “Ignition” mode, while Evolution mode provides a more space-age vibe, and Supersonic mode is said to have been inspired by fighter jets.

Also of note is N e-Shift, a feature which enables the powertrain to mimic the behavior of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, replete with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for times when you want complete control over the “gearbox.”

Given Hyundai’s holistic tuning approach, it should come as no surprise that the Ioniq 5 N is offered in one fully loaded specification with a starting MSRP of $66,100 before tax, destination, and other fees. In fact, the only option available to would-be buyers is the exterior paint color.

Behind The Wheel

It’s worth mentioning that right out of the gate the Ioniq 5 N can still behave like a conventional EV whenever that’s preferrable. Features like N Active Sound+ and N e-Shift can be enabled and disabled at will via the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, and despite the aggressive look, the EV will happily lope along in silence while effectively soaking up road imperfections, much like a garden-variety Ioniq 5 would. There are three standard drive modes that can be called up on a steering wheel mounted toggle button–Eco, Normal, and Sport–which adjust steering effort, throttle sensitivity, and suspension stiffness. There’s also an N mode that can be activated by pressing one of the two programmable N buttons that are located on the steering wheel as well.

In practice, it gives the Ioniq 5 N a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde vibe–during everyday driving tasks, I typically left the SUV in Normal mode with all of the N-related stuff off, and with features like Smart Regeneration enabled (which adjusts the amount of regenerative braking based on traffic conditions and other real-time factors), the Ioniq 5 N is actually a pretty accommodating commuter, though the sport seats’ lack of lumbar adjustment did make it a bit more difficult to find an agreeable driving position. Image: Bradley Iger/Popular Science Still, it was the trips out to the winding tarmac of the Angeles National Forest that truly allowed the Ioniq 5 N to showcase its worth.

Activating N mode unlocks a myriad of other performance features like N Drift Optimizer, which sets up the powertrain and chassis like a traditional rear-wheel drive vehicle for lurid power slides, and N Battery Preconditioning, which optimizes the temperature of the battery cells to maximize their efficiency for the type of performance driving you’re doing (i.e. drag strip launches or road course lapping). It can be difficult to discern where these various features are enabled or adjusted within the Ioniq 5 N’s convoluted collection of buttons, toggles, and infotainment system menus, but getting it all dialed in is well worth the trouble. Not only does the Ioniq 5 N provide supercar-like thrust and admirably nimble handling for a vehicle of this size and weight, features like N Active Sound+ and N e-Shift are both useful and surprisingly enjoyable.

The pair also create a commendably faithful rendition of an internal combustion vehicle: Different “gears” provide different levels of torque delivery based on vehicle speed. If you forget to upshift in manual mode, the “engine” will bounce off of the “rev limiter.” Ease off of the throttle and downshift, and the powertrain will replicate the sensation of engine braking. Drop the hammer while cruising with that faux transmission in automatic mode and it will step down several “gears” before accelerating, just like a traditional internal combustion-powered vehicle would. The off-throttle pops and crackles from the “exhaust system” also had me grinning from ear to ear–not because the effect seemed silly, but because it added to the fun. Image: Bradley Iger/Popular Science Crucially, these features also make the Ioniq 5 N more intuitive and engaging to drive when hustling through the canyons. Even after I’d gotten a sense of how the they performed, I opted to leave them on.

It’s abundantly clear that this vehicle was designed by enthusiasts who took a meticulous approach to the details. And that, in turn, has yielded an experience that provides both the advantages and the disadvantages of internal combustion without losing sight of what makes performance vehicles fun to drive. While it isn’t without flaw, the Ioniq 5 N represents a major step forward in the effort to bridge the gap between traditional driving enthusiasts and our EV-centric future.