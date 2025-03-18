Acura’s newest SUV focuses on sustainability with Bang & Olufsen sound system

Acura just launched its all-new SUV, the premium, compact, gas-powered ADX to live alongside the MDX, RDX, TLX, and ZDX. Of these, only the ZDX is electric, as the brand is taking a conservative approach to the transition to EVs. However, Honda global CEO (Acura’s parent company) has carbon neutrality firmly in its sights for both its products and corporate activities by 2050. While Honda and Acura are planning for 100 percent of the company’s North American sales to be battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles by 2040, the gas-powered ADX introduced an assortment of new technology. The innovative new features include a tweaked powertrain, sound-deadening engineering in the cabin, and a high-tech audio system.

Integra sportiness, with an SUV twist

The 2025 Acura ADX is the brand’s newest gas-powered SUV. Image: Acura AHM CREATIVE SERVICES MIRO

After a long hiatus, Acura’s Integra sport sedan returned for 2023 with a fresh shape and an updated powertrain. The entry-level Acura was born to be the fun new car for drivers going upscale for the first time, and it has done well for the brand. The ADX has a lot in common with the Integra, including a similar ride feel and sport tuned suspension.

The 1.5-liter inline-four engine is derived from the Integra’s. However, while the Integra base- and A-Spec versions are good for 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, the ADX gets 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine makes 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. Plus, the Integra Type S takes it up a notch with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

“The Integra has been a smash hit and we plan to carry that on with the ADX,” says Acura’s Matt Burnham. “The ADX is the Integra of the premium compact SUV segment.”

Other engineering highlights in the ADX include body stabilizing front seats and Google built-in technology. AHM CREATIVE SERVICES MIRO

Acura is calling it a “gateway” vehicle to the premium brand; with a starting price of $35,000 for a base model it’s more likely to appeal to a wider and younger audience than its other models. Every ADX includes AcuraLink, Acura’s cloud-based connected car system, and Google built-in technology. For safety, the ADX is equipped with new driver and front passenger airbags designed to reduce head rotation in a collision.

The interior protects drivers even outside of a crash. The body-stabilizing front seats are kinesthetically designed to support the driver and passenger, especially on long drives. The curve of the seat bottom prevents sliding forward, which can lead to fatigue while driving, and it centers the upper body over the pelvis to help steady the upper arms and gaze. Ultimately, all the “take a break” messages in the car can’t substitute for prevention, so ensuring the driver is comfortable goes a long way toward reducing fatigue on the body.

High-tech, sustainable audio

Equipped with a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, the ADX also includes a lot of sound-deadening materials inside the cabin. Image: Acura AHM CREATIVE SERVICES MIRO

The ADX is focused on a quiet cabin enhanced by acoustical insulation in the hood, fender liners, cowl top, and even the carpet. All the better to hear the music coming from the 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.This is high-end audio—even Bentley and Lamborghini have B&O systems in their cars. At the top of the ADX lineup, the A-Spec with Advance Package includes acoustic lens tweeters, a substantial 8.8-inch subwoofer, and 16-channel amplifiers.

“The Bang & Olufsen team fine-tunes it for the space within the ADX, taking precise measurements inside the vehicle,” says Lauren Gabourel, manager of customer marketing with Bang and Olufsen. “Then it’s tested with different sounds, frequencies, and directions to figure out what is the optimal placement for the speakers and the sound levels.”

Bang & Olufsen has sustainability goals as well. It’s hoping to achieve them by offering owners help revising and restoring products that are no longer manufactured by the company. It also makes products that allow the user to change the battery without having to replace the whole speaker. It may seem like an odd strategy for a consumer electronics company, which requires new sales to survive, but B&O is proud of the initiative.

“A big part of Bang & Olufsen is that they try and fix old products versus just throwing them away,” Gabourel says. “So let’s say you have an old record player or old CD player. A lot of them are beautiful pieces and the customer doesn’t want to throw them away. So if it no longer works, you can send it to us and we’ll fix it instead of discarding it in favor of a brand new one.”

The audio company’s goal is to refurbish old products and keep them out of landfills by preventing technology obsolescence. Think about all of the electronics that have broken down in your own home over the years, like a hair dryer or coffee maker that stops working. Bang & Olufsen wants to keep its products from landing in the trash, and that preventive sustainability goes hand in hand with Honda’s recycling initiatives and quality materials in its manufacturing plants.