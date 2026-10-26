Family finds World War II grenade in grandfather’s basement

A family near Kalamazoo, Michagan was in for a surprise while cleaning out their grandfather’s basement. Amid the dusty storeroom clutter, the Paw Paw Township residents discovered a vintage, possibly live grenade from World War II apparently forgotten after decades in storage. Unsure what to do with their newfound, potentially deadly device, family members quickly contacted local emergency services.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, first responders confirmed the grenade’s authenticity and estimated that it dates back to 1945. However, they couldn’t immediately determine if the weapon remained functional after more than 80 years tucked away in the cellar. For that, officials needed to call in the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad.

Peering inside the grenade required specially designed X-ray equipment, which lets explosives experts examine internal components from a safe distance before handling the weapon. Thankfully, the process remained relatively straightforward and the team confirmed that the veteran wasn’t a reckless wartime collector—someone already had decommissioned the grenade long ago. That doesn’t let history buffs off the hook, however.

“The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that old military ordnance, ammunition, and other potentially explosive devices can remain dangerous for decades, regardless of their age or appearance,” officials cautioned.

Unexpected, military-grade finds are more common than it may seem. Recently, a late WWII veteran’s neighbors located a trove of files related to Stalag Luft 3, the infamous Nazi prison camp depicted in The Great Escape. Researchers are regularly rediscovering long-lost shipwrecks from the era, while restoration specialists are even bringing vintage aircraft back to life.

First responders also offered some standard guidelines for anyone else who might stumble across unexpected incendiary devices, but they all basically boil down to one simple rule: do not mess with them. Any suspected explosives—no matter how old—should always be handled by trained professionals, so it’s best to immediately retreat to a safe distance and call the proper authorities.

“Even items believed to be military souvenirs or decommissioned equipment should be treated as potentially hazardous until examined by qualified professionals,” the sheriff’s office added.