National Park Service names 10 new American World War II Heritage cities

On October 16, the National Park Service (NPS)announced the latest additions to a growing list of designated World War II Heritage Cities. The park service began the program in 2020, as a way to honor local ties to history. Officials have since celebrated locations across 46 states and two territories, but there are many more places worthy of distinction.

The10 new cities and counties announced today span Alaska all the way to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“These designations highlight the enduring legacy of service, sacrifice, innovation, and industrial achievement…and continue to shape our national story,” NPS Jessica Bowron said in a statement.

According to Bowron, this year’s selections include hubs for military manufacturing, training facilities, and logistical centers integral to Allied campaigns. In Aurora, Colorado, Fitzsimons General Hospital cared for wounded returning service members, while the city of Pendleton, Oregon, featured an airfield that trained B-25 crews that later participated in the Doolittle Raid. Meanwhile, South Charleston, West Virginia’s Naval Ordinance Plant supplied invaluable inventories and was largely staffed by local women and Black workers.

A full list of the latest entrants can be found below:

Whittier, Alaska

Aurora, Colorado

City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii

Kootenai County, Idaho

City of Rockford and Winnebago County, Illinois

City of Owensboro and Daviess County, Kentucky

Savage, Minnesota

Pendleton, Oregon

Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands

Although the 2026 selection season is closed, the NPS will soon begin accepting nominations for next year.