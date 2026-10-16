National Park Service names 10 new American World War II Heritage cities

The latest designations are located in Alaska all the way to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

By Andrew Paul

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L - R, Sergeants Clarence Beavers, James Kornegay, Ned Bess, Corporal Elijah Wesby and Sergeant Alvin Moon of the United States Army All African American 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion (nicknamed the "Triple Nickles" because of its numerical designation) aim their M3 .45-caliber submachine guns, commonly referred to as the "Grease Gun" during a training exercise at Fort Benning circa February 1944 at Fort Benning, Georgia, United States. These five soldiers were part of the original 17 member selection that succeeded in becoming the first All African American parachute infantry battalion. In early 1945 the battalion were sent to Camp Pendleton in Oregon and assigned to the 9th Services Command, trained by the U.S. Forest Service, and became history's first military airborne firefighting smokejumpers. (Photo by INP/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
L - R, Sergeants Clarence Beavers, James Kornegay, Ned Bess, Corporal Elijah Wesby and Sergeant Alvin Moon of the United States Army All African American 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion (nicknamed the "Triple Nickles" because of its numerical designation) aim their M3 .45-caliber submachine guns, commonly referred to as the "Grease Gun" during a training exercise at Fort Benning circa February 1944 at Fort Benning, Georgia, United States. These five soldiers were part of the original 17 member selection that succeeded in becoming the first All African American parachute infantry battalion. In early 1945 the battalion were sent to Camp Pendleton in Oregon and assigned to the 9th Services Command, trained by the U.S. Forest Service, and became history's first military airborne firefighting smokejumpers. Credit: INP / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

On October 16, the National Park Service (NPS)announced the latest additions to a growing list of designated World War II Heritage Cities. The park service began the program in 2020, as a way to honor local ties to history. Officials have since celebrated locations across 46 states and two territories, but there are many more places worthy of distinction.

The10 new cities and counties announced today span Alaska all the way to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“These designations highlight the enduring legacy of service, sacrifice, innovation, and industrial achievement…and continue to shape our national story,” NPS Jessica Bowron said in a statement.

According to Bowron, this year’s selections include hubs for military manufacturing, training facilities, and logistical centers integral to Allied campaigns. In Aurora, Colorado, Fitzsimons General Hospital cared for wounded returning service members, while the city of Pendleton, Oregon, featured an airfield that trained B-25 crews that later participated in the Doolittle Raid. Meanwhile, South Charleston, West Virginia’s Naval Ordinance Plant supplied invaluable inventories and was largely staffed by local women and Black workers.

A full list of the latest entrants can be found below:

  • Whittier, Alaska 
  • Aurora, Colorado
  • City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Kootenai County, Idaho
  • City of Rockford and Winnebago County, Illinois
  • City of Owensboro and Daviess County, Kentucky
  • Savage, Minnesota
  • Pendleton, Oregon
  • Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands

Although the 2026 selection season is closed, the NPS will soon begin accepting nominations for next year.

 
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Andrew Paul

Staff Writer

Andrew Paul is a staff writer for Popular Science.