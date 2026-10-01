Cold War spy satellite named after Farrah Fawcett just exploded in space

It’s still unclear why a Cold War-era spy satellite named after famed Charlie’s Angels actress Farrah Fawcett recently exploded above Earth . The secretive reconnaissance craft FARRAH III (officially designated USA-32) launched into orbit aboard a Titan II SLV rocket on September 5, 1988, and likely remained operational for years before exploding on September 13But what was FARRAH III, why was it launched, and what are the consequences of its untimely end?

FARRAH Satellites, Explained

As its nickname implies, FARRAH III was just one in a series of spy satellites whose overall mission and capabilities were only fully declassified in 2026.The satellites were part of Program 989, a much larger espionage operation dating back to the 1960s. Program 989 primarily focused on detecting and monitoring Soviet ground-based communication systems for theUnited States military, and satellites were the go-to tools to get the job done.

FARRAH’s responsibilities were no exception. The U.S. launched as many as five of these satellites during the 1980s (although FARRAH IV was a dud), and commissioned at least one that ultimately never deployed. While the first two satellites were comparatively small, suitcase-like orbiters, FARRAH III was reportedly much larger, narrower, and cylindrical. Previous accounts have even described it as resembling a 3,000-pound tuna can. Once operational, the satellites maintained a low, nearly circular orbit about 480 miles above Earth.

An illustration of FARRAH III from unclassified government documents. Credit: NSA

FARRAH III, Orbital Spy

Earlier Program 989 satellites like RAQUEL and URSULA were also named after famed actresses (Raquel Welch and Ursula Andress), but these satellites stored their information on tapes that were later played for U.S. ground stations. FARRAH satellites offered a major leap forward with their ability to directly downlink data to the military. Recently declassified documents from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) also revealed FARRAH III was specifically engineered to snoop on radar—one of the main technologies operating within the 2–18 Ghz range. These super high radio frequencies are also commonly used for cable broadcasting, wireless phone calls, and even radio astronomy.

Official records state that FARRAH III had a roughly three-year lifespan, but the U.S. likely gained valuable information from the satellite for over a decade—if not longer. Amateur observers previously noted the orbiter maintained its original operational spin rate until at least 2007, and only ceased spinning entirely in 2021.

Was FARRAH III’s explosion dangerous?

When FARRAH III finally met its demise inSeptember, it was not exactly as its overseers intended. No available evidence currently suggests intentional sabotage, and it’s more likely that the satellite was simply a victim of the ravages of time. After nearly 40 years exposed to the harshness of space, there is a good chance a pressurized tank or battery cell ruptured and set off the explosion.

Whatever the explanation, FARRAH III is unfortunately the latest debris cloud amid the rapidly accumulating layers of orbital space junk. Monitors indicate more than 200 active satellites currently orbit within 31 miles of its final altitude, including an entire telecommunications satellite providing services to over 500 companies around the world. To make matters worse, the region was already particularly polluted before FARRAH III exploded. International agencies are now in the process of identifying and monitoring the satellite’s fragments.

The ongoing problem is an ironic, unfortunate end for the spy satellite. FARRAH III may have covertly orbited Earth for years—but the damage it may cause above everyone’s heads will be hard to hide.