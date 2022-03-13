Scrolling through your Netflix feed and finding something to watch at night is not the ideal way to fall asleep. There’s a growing body of scientific evidence that proves that media consumption and sleeping with your screens on can adversely impact your sleep patterns and can therefore affect your overall health.

But not all media is bad for slumber. Restflix, as you can tell by the name, uses binaural beats in its content to harness the brain’s responsiveness to sound, helping you sleep happy and relaxed instead of stressed and agitated. Sleep patterns are changing with Daylight Savings so close, and watching Restflix might be just what you need to knock out. You can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for 74 percent off.

Restflix videos are specifically designed to alter the brain’s degree of arousal. The streaming service offers 10 personalized channels packed with sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, binaural beats, and more, creating a meditative, restful state that allows you to fall asleep faster and rest better. All content is science-backed and found to contribute to overcoming insomnia, tinnitus, night-time anxiety, and even lowering everyday stress.

You can stream Restflix content on a variety of devices, including Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, and Fire TV. They’re all ad-free, too, so you can enjoy the videos and audio with no interruptions. With new content added weekly, you’ll never run of content that will help you develop better sleep habits. It’s no wonder the app is rated 4.5 out of 5 on the App Store and named Best Sleep App to Drift off to by Livestrong.

No more tossing and turning at night with Restflix. A lifetime subscription normally costs $599, but you can get it on sale for $149.99. If you can’t commit to that long of a subscription just yet, a 1-year membership is available for $29.99 (reg. $59) and a 3-year option for $59.99 (reg. $179).

Prices subject to change.