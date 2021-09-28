Charge your phone on-the-go with these marked down chargers

Portability is important—and that’s true whether you just want the freedom to move your home office around your house, or if you’re traveling all of the time. These portable chargers are currently marked down for an additional 15 percent off for a limited time with code VIP15. They offer lots of charging functions that you can tailor to your needs.

This charger offers built-in lightning and USB chargers, so that you’re never left without a solution while on-the-go. It also has the power to fully charge your iPhone multiple times before it ever runs out of juice.

The Graphene 8K HyperCharger PRO is on sale for $33.99 (reg. $79) with code VIP15 at checkout.

Pair your go-to charger with a powerful LED flashlight, so that you are truly prepared for any situation. Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this power bank is also super tough and waterproof, so you’ll never have to worry about it getting scuffed up after a drop.

The Go-Tough Power Bank with LED Flashlight is on sale for just $33.99 (reg. $49) with code VIP15 at checkout.

With a 20,800-mAh battery, this compact charger allows you to seamlessly charge up to 3 devices at the same time. It also has fast-charging capabilities that can take your phone from completely dead to 50-percent in only 25 minutes.

The HyperCharger MAX is on sale for just $50.99 (reg. $79) with code VIP15 at checkout.

This charger allows you to charge up to 2 devices at once. It has a magnet that allows it to attach to the back of your phone, as well as a USB port so that you can plug something else up while it’s working away at charging your phone.

The Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank for iPhone 12 is on sale for just $33.99 (reg. $119) with code VIP15 at checkout.

This charger has a built-in solar panel that keeps it charged. It can charge up to four devices at the same time, and offers multiple types of ports, as well as a wireless charging surface.

The Sun Chaser Mini 10,000mAh Solar-Powered Wireless Phone Charger is on sale for just $38.24 (reg. $119) with code VIP15 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.