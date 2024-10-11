Northern Lights dazzle in stunning photos from Key West to NYC to China

Overnight on Thursday October 10 into Friday October 11, the aurora borealis was visible as far south as Florida and even in urban areas like New York City that have more light pollution. The pink, purple, red, and green lights were visible in these areas that normally do not get to see them due to a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center monitored the strong X-class solar flare and resulting coronal mass ejection (CME) that began on October 8. Take a look at some stellar photos of this exciting space weather event from China, Canada, Key West, and more.

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, on display in the skies above The Kissing Trees near Kinghorn in Fife. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, on display in the skies over Dublin seen from Bull Island. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

10 October 2024, Brandenburg, Lietzen: Northern lights glow in the night sky above a road in eastern Brandenburg. Credit: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Aurora borealis, or northern lights, illuminate the sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall on October 11, 2024 in Daqing, Heilongjiang Province of China. Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are visible over the New York Skyline on October 11, 2024 in New York City. Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

An aurora borealis tints the sky red and green above the Pontusval lighthouse in Brignogan, North Finistere, France, on October 10 2024. Credit: VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky in Alaska, United States on October 07, 2024. Credit: Hasan Akbas /Anadolu via Getty Images

The Northern Lights are seen in Sugarloaf Key, just 15 miles from Key West. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a severe geomagnetic storm began Tuesday night, making the lights visible much further south than usual. Credit: Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, seen in an incredible display in the skies over the refuge hut on the causeway leading to Holy Island in Northumberland, on the North East coast of England, in the early hours or Friday morning. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, on Oktober 10, 2024. Credit: AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images.