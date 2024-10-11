Northern Lights dazzle in stunning photos from Key West to NYC to China

Overnight on Thursday October 10 into Friday October 11, the
aurora borealis was visible as far south as Florida and even in urban areas like New York City that have more light pollution. The pink, purple, red, and green lights were visible in these areas that normally do not get to see them due to a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center monitored the strong X-class solar flare and resulting coronal mass ejection (CME) that began on October 8. Take a look at some stellar photos of this exciting space weather event from China, Canada, Key West, and more.
The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, on display in the skies above The Kissing Trees near Kinghorn in Fife. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, on display in the skies over Dublin seen from Bull Island. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images
10 October 2024, Brandenburg, Lietzen: Northern lights glow in the night sky above a road in eastern Brandenburg. Credit: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, illuminate the sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall on October 11, 2024 in Daqing, Heilongjiang Province of China. Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are visible over the New York Skyline on October 11, 2024 in New York City. Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
An aurora borealis tints the sky red and green above the Pontusval lighthouse in Brignogan, North Finistere, France, on October 10 2024. Credit: VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky in Alaska, United States on October 07, 2024. Credit: Hasan Akbas /Anadolu via Getty Images
The Northern Lights are seen in Sugarloaf Key, just 15 miles from Key West. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a severe geomagnetic storm began Tuesday night, making the lights visible much further south than usual. Credit: Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, seen in an incredible display in the skies over the refuge hut on the causeway leading to Holy Island in Northumberland, on the North East coast of England, in the early hours or Friday morning. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, on Oktober 10, 2024. Credit: AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images.
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, produced by a solar geomagnetic storm are seen from Shenandoah National Park in Rileyville, Virginia, on October 10, 2024. A coronal mass ejection from the Sun struck Earth this morning at 11:17 am (1517 GMT), disrupting the Earth’s magnetic field and quickly achieving G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm conditions at 12:57 pm, the US Space Weather Prediction Center said. The event is expected to produce auroras potentially as far south as northern California or Alabama. Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images