Apply to be a NASA flight director

If you find yourself navigating the job market, are a team player, and thrive under stress, then NASA may have a spot for you. The agency is currently accepting applications for a new class of flight directors to oversee some of the most consequential missions in the history of spaceflight. No pressure.

“We are working in an exciting, pivotal time as we continue supporting operations to the International Space Station,” Johnson Space Center chief flight director Emily Nelson said in NASA’s recent announcement.

Day-to-day flight director responsibilities include everything from managing astronaut spacewalk training sessions, to hands-on console work in mission control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Flight directors will also help in ongoing International Space Station (ISS) endeavors (and impending retirement plans), and take charge during upcoming Artemis missions. These plans currently include plans to return humans to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, as well as establishing the first permanent lunar base. As always, NASA is also maintaining an eye on eventually sending its astronauts to Mars.

Many flight directors started as flight controllers responsible for real-time monitoring of a mission’s technical aspects and spacecraft telemetry, but that isn’t a prerequisite.That said, applicants need at least a bachelor’s degree in biological science, computer science, engineering, mathematics, or physical science. A resume showcasing a solid history of working in high risk, high stress environments is also highly recommended.

Qualified applicants won’t simply show up to work at Johnson Space Center on day one, however. After passing the initial interview phase, new hires are required to complete a formal training program that often takes upwards of 16 months to finish.

“Accomplishing these ambitious goals requires flight directors who are expert integrators, bringing together a broad range of teams and disciplines into a clear, unified mission effort,” added Nelson. “This integral role exemplifies the best of innovation and teamwork.”

Think you got what it takes? Don’t drag your feet.NASA’s flight director application window closes on October 12.