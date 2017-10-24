Don't worry about eggs—these other foods are way more likely to give you Salmonella

An apology up front: this is not a free pass to eat raw cookie dough. It may be uncommon for Salmonella to find its way into your eggs, but that doesn’t mean there’s no risk. Even the raw flour can harbor bacteria, so there’s no escape in an eggless mix. It’s just a gooey, buttery risk that you will sometimes take on—because you are human, and to err when faced with a spoonful of snickerdoodle dough is the human-est thing of all.

The good news is that eggs are mostly not to blame for foodborne illnesses, and neither is chicken. The bad news is that there’s not a ton you can do about avoiding the true hiding places of these bacterial pathogens.

We tend to think of food poisoning as a meat-based problem. Too-warm sushi, undercooked chicken; these are the classic culprits on which we blame midnight diarrhea. But beef, pork, and poultry combined only account for 21.8 percent of all foodborne illnesses, which is less than the cases caused by the single top offender. The devil, as it turns out, is in the leafy greens.

Salmonella loves melons

Most foodborne illnesses are bacterial, and of those most are caused by Salmonella enterica. It’s probably the one you hear about most because it causes so many outbreaks, and every time the Centers for Disease Control announces an outbreak you hear about it on the nightly news. This happens once every few months, which is infrequent enough that it’s easy to miss the pattern. It’s not eggs; it’s produce.

The other stereotypical Salmonella culprit, the humble chicken, delivers 19 percent of the nation’s cases, but it’s not quite even with the other top contender: vine and stalk produce. We’re talking cucumbers and melons of all kinds, here. Together, they account for 20.7 percent of Salmonella afflictions, and when you combine those fleshy veggies with other produce you get up to 28 percent.

Leafy greens cause the most illnesses, but chicken is the big killer

There’s a similar fresh-produce trend for a lot of other foodborne ailments. It can be difficult to tell that just from paying attention to periodic outbreaks, especially since plenty of cases occur sporadically. So a few years ago, the CDC set out to find the root causes of 120,321 illnesses from 1998 to 2008. Here’s what they found: