The temperature may be dipping, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up spending quality time on your porch or patio. Fresh air is good for you and these space heaters and fire pits not only let you gather safely with friends and family, they’re on sale for Cyber Monday. We’ve also got plenty of other ideas to keep you or a loved one cozy during the chilly months, including a heated hoodie, razor, and even a heated toilet seat. But act fast, as these great deals won’t last.

Covers a Wide Range This infrared heater will warm up to 130 square feet and comes equipped with safety features. Amazon Check Price

Why it made the cut: This powerful infrared heater is adjustable to fit a range of spaces and works indoors and out.

Specs:

Dimensions: 72 inches L x 17 inches W x 6 inches H

Weight: 53 pounds

Heat: Radiant

Power: Electric

Pros:

Covers 130 feet range

Works with remote control

Turns off automatically if it tips over

Cons:

Not aesthetically appealing

Sun Joe’s powerful infrared heater will let you keep the party going outside through the winter. With 5,118 BTUs of heat, this unit warms up to 130 square feet of space. In addition, this wall-mounted model comes with an infrared heating head and telescopic pole stand that adjust to accommodate all kinds of spaces.

The Sun Joe is also designed with convenience and safety in mind. You can turn it on with a remote control and it comes with protection from overheating built-in and shuts off automatically if it tips over. It’s also water-resistant, so it can withstand snow and storms.

