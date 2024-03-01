We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ready to explore the micro-world? This versatile tool empowers professionals and hobbyists to dive into the wonders of the microscopic world without breaking the bank. Originally priced at $100, the Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with a 4″ screen is now available for just $81.99 and is packed with features that redefine how you experience the unseen.

The pocket microscope, weighing less than a pound, epitomizes convenience. This versatile tool empowers users to examine the microscopic world in any setting, from outdoor adventures to indoor classrooms. Investigate the intricate details of a ladybug or closely look at fabric textures–all while on the go. Its long-lasting 2,000mAh rechargeable battery ensures you never miss a moment of discovery.

The microscope’s high-quality 4-inch LCD screen offers a comfortable and detailed viewing experience. It comes compatible with PC and Mac and stands out from conventional models by replacing the small eyepiece with an LCD screen, enabling several viewers to observe the specimen simultaneously, which is ideal for educational settings.

Its LCD screen showcases sharp, vivid images, enhanced by eight adjustable LED lights, 1080FHD resolution, and up to 80 times magnification. Its powerful LED lights ensure you always get the best lighting on your specimen, enhancing the clarity and color even in low-light environments or when examining opaque objects. This adjustable feature allows you to take advantage of fascinating detail, regardless of the lighting conditions.

This microscope prioritizes user-friendliness, featuring intuitive controls that make it a breeze to operate, even for beginners. Whether you’re a seasoned scientist or just starting your microscopic journey, this device empowers you to delve into the unseen.

Get the Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with 4″ Screen for $81.99 (reg. $100) with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.