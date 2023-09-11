We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Sep 11, 2023

An iPhone tripod makes it easy to get stabilized, pro-level photo and video content for selfies, TikTok vids, or going live. Having your iPhone on a tripod—rather than using your arm like a selfie stick—also means you don’t have to fret about your finger covering the camera lens or the mic while you are filming. So, if you’re ready to take a stand for better image quality, here are our top picks for the best iPhone tripods.

The best iPhone tripods: Reviews & Recommendations

Why it made the cut: Joby has been setting the standard for compact, flexible tripods for a long time, and its phone tripod is no different. This particular model features two cold shoe mounts so users can attach an external microphone and light—great for shooting video or capturing selfies late at night.

Specs

Contents: One 1/4″-20 tripod mount, two cold shoe mounts

One 1/4″-20 tripod mount, two cold shoe mounts Weight: 1.9 lbs

1.9 lbs Phone mount: Locking GripTight mount for iPhone

Pros

Flexible legs for attaching anywhere

Sturdy build

Customizable

All-in-one tool: includes lights and mic

Cons

Not compatible with larger smartphones

Pricey

JOBY is known for designing tripods with unique legs that can be wrapped around virtually anything to capture interesting perspectives while shooting. These flexible legs also double as a traditional tripod or hand grip. The design has been mimicked by a number of third-party brands, but in our experience, JOBY’s iPhone tripods hold up much better after repeated use.

This particular JOBY iPhone tripod is designed with video creators in mind. It comes with an external mic for capturing quality audio and an LED light—accessories sure to please TikTok users and vloggers. It has a lightweight, compact design that won’t weigh down the creator on the go.

This all-in-one rig is one of the more expensive options on the market, but if you are looking for an iPhone tripod with a bit of added versatility, this is an excellent option.

Why it made the cut: This pocket-sized magnetic tripod is one of the smallest models on the market—making it easy to slide into a pocket or bag without having to remove it from your phone.

Specs

Contents: One machined and anodized aluminum stand and base

One machined and anodized aluminum stand and base Weight: 0.16 lbs

0.16 lbs Phone mount: Attaches to phone magnetically

Pros

Pocket-sized design

Durable build

Adjustable ball head

Cons

Must be used with a Peak Design case or a Magsafe case

The ultra-compact Peak Design tripod is about the size of a stack of credit cards when folded down—making it a great choice for the iPhone shooter looking for a pocket-sized tool. It’s made of machined and anodized aluminum and features grippy feet to dampen vibrations when in use. It uses magnets to attach to your iPhone, which makes it easy to switch between landscape and portrait mode—but you will need a Peak Design case or a MagSafe case to use it. It comes with an embedded tool for adjusting ball head tension and a pouch for storage.

Why it made the cut: The budget-friendly UBeesize tripod features flexible legs, a universal mount for smartphones, and a wireless remote for capturing perfect selfies.

Specs

Contents: Wireless remote, flexible leg stand

Wireless remote, flexible leg stand Weight: 0.4 lbs

0.4 lbs Phone mount: Phone clamp

Pros

Inexpensive

Flexible octopus-style legs

Metal ball joint

Cons

Phone mount isn’t the most durable

If you are looking for a bare-bones product to support your iPhone, the UBeesize Tripod is a budget-friendly choice. As with any budget product, though, when you are saving big, you will probably be sacrificing build quality. The UBeesize Tripod does feature versatile, flexible legs and a wireless remote for capturing selfies, but that’s the extent of advanced features you will find on this one. You really can’t beat the price, however.

Here are a few other stable choices for mounting your iPhone:

FAQs

Q: How much does an iPhone tripod cost? An iPhone tripod can cost anywhere from about $15-$170, depending on build quality, features, and size. The iPhone tripods made by well-known camera accessories brands like Peak Design, Manfrotto, or JOBY will probably cost more than products manufactured by companies like UBeesize or Neewer. Q: Are iPhone tripods worth it? An iPhone tripod makes it much easier to shoot stable footage and allows you to go hands-free. For many TikTok creators, having a nice tripod for their iPhone is as crucial as a quality ring light in helping them make their online content. Even if you just want to watch other people’s streaming content while out and about, an iPhone tripod will keep the screen stable and help you not wear out your hand from awkwardly holding the phone for long periods. Q: When should you use a tripod with your iPhone? An iPhone tripod is an excellent choice whenever you are trying to capture stabilized video footage, but also a helpful tool for capturing more professional-looking self-portraits. Ultimately, using a tripod instead of stretching your arm out in front of you will give your iPhone content a more professional and polished look. Q: What is the best tripod for iPhones? The best iPhone tripod depends a lot on what you are shooting and where you will be shooting it. The best iPhone tripod for a content creator who’s focused on travel and adventure will be very different than someone who is highlighting dance moves at a home studio. Consider what you will be shooting and where when deciding when an iPhone tripod makes the most sense for your particular needs.

Final thoughts on the best iPhone tripods

The online market is flooded with a plethora of low-cost iPhone tripods, but spending a bit more up-front means you will end up with a product that will last a lot longer. Before purchasing an iPhone tripod, consider how you plan to use it. If most of your shooting will be done at a studio or home, a desktop tripod or a lower-cost option will probably suit you just fine. However, if you will be doing most of your shooting outside, a more rugged option with the ability to attach additional accessories might be a better fit. Ultimately, an iPhone tripod should help you create hands-free, stable content with ease.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.