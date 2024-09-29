A loose s’more almost ended my camping trip

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good first aid kit is the perfect example of the old saying “buy once, cry once,” and it’s not just because they’re kind of expensive. It’s because every single time I’ve needed a first aid kit and didn’t have one, I definitely cried more than once.

Whenever I go camping, I make sure to keep a stocked first aid kit on hand, and it came in clutch once again. Sitting around the fire roasting marshmallows is fun, but a wayward s’more can really ruin a night if you aren’t ready. Good thing last time I went into the Great Outdoors (tiny campsite down the street), I brought my first aid kit, specifically the MyFAK First Aid Kit. Here’s why I (and my slightly scalded child) am glad I did.

Bandages and burn gel and lightsticks oh my

My old first aid kit was a small backpack stuffed to the brim with bandages, ointment, and Tylenol. It was useful, but it was also largely compiled based on what I thought I might need, what I’d needed in the past, and what I assumed would be useful based on my zero knowledge of first aid. This kit solves problems I didn’t even know could have solutions.

There are over 115 items in a kit about the size of a lunchbox, and they range from bandages to blankets to pain killers, gauze, basic medicine, hydration packs, and just so much more. There’s even a little burn section with soothing gel packets and a burn shield to add some coverage.

Why it’s worth the price

This kit is on sale now, but I’d get it even at the full price because that means I won’t have to buy all this at once again. Sure, I may eventually run out of gauze rolls or unfold the emergency blanket, but replacing individual items when I need them is a lot cheaper than buying them all again, and I’d have never known about some of this stuff if I hadn’t bought a pre-packed kit at least once.

Save $35 when you get the MyFAK First Aid Kit for $134.99.

